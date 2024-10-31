Omnia Real Estate Services Appoints Frans Hamiprodjo as Chief Technology Officer

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Real Estate Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Savvia Group, Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Frans Hamiprodjo as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective today. Hamiprodjo will spearhead the development and implementation of technology across the Omnia ecosystem, encompassing analytics and data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, information security, infrastructure operations, and product engineering.

"Frans is an accomplished technologist and leader with an extensive record of building and scaling technology organizations," stated John Fukuda, CEO of Omnia. "As a product leader at CoreLogic, he developed an innovative online store for real estate data and services, which included a self-service onboarding process facilitating rapid access to AVM reports, appraisals, and title search reports. Additionally, he created and launched the Remote Bidding system at Auction.com, the largest online platform for non-MLS foreclosure and bank-owned properties, allowing virtual participation in foreclosure property auctions. As we strive to transform real estate valuation and asset management on a national level, Frans's expertise in technology, digital transformation, and AI personalization will be instrumental in providing us with a competitive edge. I am thrilled to welcome Frans to the Omnia team."

Hamiprodjo joins Omnia from Auction.com, where he played a key role in the growth of the online real estate marketplace. He streamlined the transaction process for distressed assets, enhancing communication among buyers, sellers, and partners through automated workflows. Additionally, he developed a scalable pre-foreclosure and short sale program that provided transparency on real market property values, empowering sellers and buyers to make informed decisions.

Previously, he led the transformation of the Tillster SaaS platform, facilitating the adoption of digital food ordering and delivery for Yum Brands (Pizza Hut, KFC) across seven countries. Hamiprodjo began his professional journey in business consulting with Deloitte after earning his bachelor's degree from UCLA.

"I have dedicated my career to innovating technology that enhances workflow and the customer experience while reducing errors and redundancy," said Hamiprodjo. "I am incredibly excited to join Omnia and leverage my experiences in technology and real estate to further its mission of creating efficiency and integrity in real estate transactions."

About Omnia Real Estate Services

Omnia Real Estate Services is committed to providing clients with an unparalleled real estate experience across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Founded by visionary real estate entrepreneurs, Omnia is dedicated to transforming the distressed and non-distressed real estate market. With a nationwide network of certified commercial and residential real estate professionals, a proprietary secure technology platform, cutting-edge big data capabilities, and extensive industry expertise, Omnia delivers top-tier valuation and asset management services while fostering lasting relationships. Learn more at omnia247.com or contact us at [email protected].

