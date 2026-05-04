OmniActive Launches Refreshed Brand Identity Focusing on Global Consumer Wellness

MUMBAI, India and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniActive Health Technologies (OmniActive), a global leader in naturally derived, clinically studied ingredients, today unveiled a refreshed brand identity at Vitafoods Europe in Barcelona, reflecting the next chapter in its consumer wellness strategy and a newly organized portfolio centered on three consumer wellness pillars—Performance & Active Nutrition, Everyday Wellness, and Healthspan & Life Stages. These pillars reframe its portfolio around consumer needs, addressing health and performance across the full wake-to-sleep rhythm of daily life and over time.

The new logo captures OmniActive's story through color and form: The leaves honor our heritage in natural ingredients; the central drop represents our extracts and expertise in science and technology; the blue sky signals our innovation and openness to growth; and combined, they form a globe that reflects our commitment to wellness worldwide.

"Our refreshed identity reflects OmniActive's evolution from focusing on specialized ingredients to rallying around holistic consumer solutions," said Pramod Thota, CEO. "With a focus on these pillars, we meet consumers where they are with insight-led, clinically backed wellness solutions that reinvigorate our legacy ingredients and drive meaningful, sought-after innovation."

OmniActive's ingredients serve the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage industries worldwide, backed by scientific support and proprietary extraction processes.

Visit OmniActive at Vitafoods Europe (May 5-7, Booth UWB81) to experience the new brand and learn more about the wellness pillars.

About OmniActive

Established in 2005, OmniActive Health Technologies is committed to leading the consumer wellness industry through innovative science and natural ingredients. The company delivers science-backed, IP-protected Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of Standard Actives for global customers in the dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverage markets. Offices are located in Mumbai, India; Bridgewater, New Jersey; and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Media Contact: Meredith Kish

+1-973-202-4034

[email protected]

SOURCE OmniActive