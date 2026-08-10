OmniActive's Zenroot, Root-Only Ashwagandha Extract Is Now USP Verified

Low-dose extract earns independent quality verification as brands seek greater transparency, trust, and clinically studied botanicals

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniActive Health Technologies (OmniActive) today announced that Zenroot, a root-only, standardized ashwagandha extract with clinically studied benefits, is now part of the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) Ingredient Verification Program for Dietary Ingredients. Zenroot is the only USP Verified root-only ashwagandha extract with a low daily dose of 125 mg.

The milestone comes as the ashwagandha category continues to expand, and brands face greater expectations around sourcing, safety, testing, and transparency.

"Ashwagandha continues to gain attention as consumers seek natural solutions to support overall well-being, but category growth and adulterations are also raising the bar for quality and transparency," said Brijesh Shah, Chief Operating Officer, OmniActive. "Brands are looking for botanical ingredients backed by independent quality assurance. With Zenroot, we are proud to offer a differentiated ashwagandha solution that delivers science, quality, and formulation flexibility."

Emily Rose Britton, PhD, Senior Manager of Market Development for Verification Programs at USP, shared, "USP is delighted to recognize OmniActive's approval of Zenroot as a USP Verified Dietary Ingredient. This accomplishment demonstrates a commitment to quality, enabling dietary supplement manufacturers to identify OmniActive's Zenroot as a trusted quality ingredient.

The category is expanding beyond capsules into gummies, chews, beverages, powders, and functional foods. Mordor Intelligence projects the global ashwagandha market to grow from $0.76B in 2025 to $1.18B by 2030, with gummies/chews and functional foods/beverages outpacing overall market growth.

"Brands need greater confidence in the quality and consistency of the ingredients they choose, as the ashwagandha category continues its growth," said Bhalerao. "Zenroot is standardized to 1.5% withanolides and tested using USP methods. These methods are accessible to laboratories worldwide that want to test and verify the withanolide content. Method transparency is increasingly important for building trust across the supply chain."

For ashwagandha extracts, ensuring a quantifiable amount of withanolides reaches systemic circulation is important for meaningful ingredient performance. In addition to obtaining USP Verified recognition, OmniActive continues to invest in Zenroot's science, including two recently published clinical studies demonstrating superior bioavailability compared to two leading ashwagandha extracts, as well as clinically studied benefits at just 125 mg daily. Across those studies, Zenroot was shown to help reduce occasional stress and feelings of occasional anxiety, and support mood and sleep, compared with a placebo.

Zenroot's low-dose profile, excellent organoleptic properties, and application flexibility help brands overcome common ashwagandha formulation challenges and enable use of consumer-friendly formats, including capsules, tablets, gummies, ready-to-mix products, effervescent tablets, and beverages.

For more information about Zenroot, visit https://omniactives.com/product/zenroot/.

About OmniActive Health Technologies

Established in 2005, OmniActive Health Technologies is committed to leading the consumer wellness industry through innovative science and natural ingredients. The company delivers science-backed, IP-protected Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of Standard Actives for global customers in the dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverage markets. Offices are located in Mumbai, India; Bridgewater, New Jersey; and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

About USP

USP is a leading global scientific organization that sets quality standards for medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements worldwide. Since 2002, USP has offered independent verification services to support manufacturers and brands with demonstrating their commitment to dietary supplement and ingredient quality. Participation in USP's Ingredient Verification Program for Dietary Ingredients provides manufacturers independent verification of their production processes and ingredient quality, offering meaningful differentiation in a complex and competitive global market, simplifying supplier qualification and regulatory compliance, and elevating brand confidence in ingredient quality. Evaluation of clinical research data is not part of USP's verification process.

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SOURCE OmniActive Health Technologies