OmniActive Expands European Operations with Netherlands Hub and Regional Team Growth

MUMBAI, India, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OmniActive Health Technologies (OmniActive), a global leader in science-backed botanical ingredients, announced the establishment of a new office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, alongside a centralized warehouse in Rotterdam. The company has also grown its commercial team across key markets, including Italy and the United Kingdom, further strengthening its regional capabilities.

"Europe is a critical pillar of our global growth strategy, and this move is about more than footprint—it's about proximity, agility, and impact," said Pramod Thota, Chief Executive Officer, OmniActive. "By establishing a strong operational base in the Netherlands and expanding our on-the-ground teams, we are better positioned to streamline supply chains, navigate regulatory complexity, and deliver faster, more tailored support. This investment enables our partners to innovate and scale with greater confidence in a dynamic market."

The new Rotterdam-based warehouse will serve as a central distribution hub, improving supply chain resilience, reducing lead times, and simplifying cross-border logistics. Its location supports efficient inventory management while minimizing delays and operational friction.

"This investment gives our partners what they've been asking for: faster access to our portfolio, more predictable supply, and experts who understand their markets firsthand," said Sayantan Bhattacharya, Regional Head, Europe at OmniActive. "Whether supporting a new product launch or optimizing an existing formulation, being present in-market allows us to collaborate more closely and move from idea to shelf with greater speed and confidence."

This milestone builds on OmniActive's momentum in the region, following last year's introduction of its branded botanical ingredients Zenroot and Sleeproot, to meet rising demand for natural sleep, mood, and stress solutions. The company will showcase its full portfolio of Specialty and Standard Actives along with its enhanced European capabilities at Vitafoods Europe 2026, taking place May 5–7 in Geneva, Switzerland.

To learn more about OmniActive, visit: OmniActives.com

About OmniActive Health Technologies

Established in 2005, OmniActive seeks to improve lives through innovative science and natural health solutions. OmniActive's product portfolio consists of scientifically validated, IP-protected, branded Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of natural Botanical Actives for global customers in the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage markets. The company has offices in Mumbai, India, Bridgewater, New Jersey, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

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SOURCE OmniActive Health Technologies