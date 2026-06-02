OmniActive Study Shows enXtra Supports Sustained Energy for Wellness-Focused Adults

Research found enXtra alone and in combination with caffeine delivered significant improvements in alertness and helped reduce caffeine-associated rebound effects

MUMBAI, India and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers seek more balanced ways to stay energized, focused, and alert, OmniActive Health Technologies (OmniActive) is announcing new clinical research supporting enXtra as a science-backed ingredient for sustained mental energy and fatigue reduction. Published in the Open Access Journal of Clinical Trials by Dove Medical Press, the study, titled "Effects of enXtra (Alpinia galanga Extract) and enXtra + Caffeine Combination on Mental Alertness and Fatigue in Healthy Adults: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study," evaluated the efficacy and safety of enXtra alone, caffeine, and enXtra in combination with caffeine in healthy, sleep-restricted adults.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study included two stages: an acute single-dose crossover design with 128 participants and a 28-day sub-acute parallel design with 127 participants. Healthy men and women ages 18–40, all habitual caffeine consumers, received one of four interventions: enXtra 300 mg, caffeine 200 mg, enXtra 300 mg plus caffeine 200 mg, or placebo.

Across the acute and sub-acute stages, enXtra demonstrated statistically significant improvements in alertness compared to placebo. The combination of enXtra and caffeine showed the strongest benefit, supporting sustained mental alertness while helping avoid the typical "caffeine crash" associated with caffeine alone. enXtra also showed favorable improvements in fatigue reduction, with longer-lasting benefits observed when combined with caffeine.

"These findings reinforce enXtra's role as a clinically supported solution for today's individuals interested in energy and cognitive performance," said Deep Shikha, Assistant Director, Category management, OmniActive. "Consumers are looking for options that help them feel alert, focused, and energized without the drawbacks often associated with caffeine alone. This study further supports enXtra as a differentiated ingredient that can be used alone or alongside caffeine to deliver sustained mental energy and fatigue support."

The study's primary outcome was mental alertness, and secondary outcomes included fatigue, psychomotor performance, sustained attention, and safety parameters. Cognitive assessments were conducted at baseline and at 1, 3, and 5 hours post-dose in controlled environments across scheduled study visits.

In the sub-acute phase, caffeine showed improvements in alertness and fatigue at one hour post-dose, but effects were not sustained at three or five hours. By comparison, enXtra alone and in combination with caffeine delivered significant and sustained improvements in mental alertness and fatigue reduction. enXtra interventions demonstrated good safety profiles as cognitive enhancers in healthy adults.

"Energy remains one of the most dynamic categories in dietary supplements, but the next generation of products must go beyond stimulation," said Abhijeet Morde, Vice President, Early Discovery & Translation Science at OmniActive. "enXtra's science gives formulators a clinically studied ingredient that supports mental alertness, fatigue reduction and sustained performance, with broad potential across energy, focus, active nutrition and everyday wellness applications."

enXtra is OmniActive's clinically studied Alpinia galanga (Thai ginger) extract, designed to support alertness and sustained mental energy. It's a versatile ingredient that can be formulated as a standalone solution or paired with caffeine to help enhance and extend the benefits of caffeine-containing products.

To learn more about enXtra or OmniActive's full ingredient portfolio, visit: omniactives.com

About OmniActive

Established in 2005, OmniActive Health Technologies is committed to leading the consumer wellness industry through innovative science and natural ingredients. The company delivers science-backed, IP-protected Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of Standard Actives for global customers in the dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverage markets. Offices are located in Mumbai, India; Bridgewater, New Jersey; and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

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SOURCE OmniActive Health Technologies