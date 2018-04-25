OmniAir Consortium Expands Conformance And Interoperability Certification Globally As DEKRA Becomes Europe's First OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratory For DSRC-V2X Technology

OmniAir's certification program provides third-party accredited laboratory testing and validation of DSRC-based V2X devices to ensure that device manufacturers, suppliers and automotive OEMs entering the V2X market develop products that conform to industry protocol standards and specifications, to bring about trusted device communications.

DEKRA's Málaga test facility has an impressive connected car test area, where DEKRA exercises scenarios using V2X technology for safety applications including collision, heavy braking, and road-side infrastructure warnings. The test track includes a 90-meter tunnel, simulated cityscape with intersections and curves.

"Expanding OmniAir's certification program into Europe is an exciting step forward, and we look forward to working with DEKRA to move DSRC-V2X products from the lab to the streets," said Jason Conley, Executive Director for OmniAir Consortium. "OmniAir and our members believe independent, third-party certification for conformance and interoperability of V2X devices is a necessary step, for the public and our elected officials to fully embrace connected and autonomous vehicles."

"We are very proud to become the first OmniAir authorized test laboratory for DSRC-V2X technology in Europe. OmniAir is a leading organization in ITS, connected vehicles, tolling and IoV and being able to offer conformance and interoperability services for V2X devices is very important to our customers. DEKRA is investing important efforts and resources in automated and connected driving as the path to autonomous driving and Mobility. Our state of the art facilities in Klettwitz (Germany) and Málaga (Spain), now an OmniAir OATL, prove it. We are working to offer similar capabilities to our customers in North America and East Asia as the Global Partner for a Safe World", said Fernando E. Hardasmal, Managing Director at DEKRA Testing and Certification S.A.U and Global Market and Sales Director at DEKRA Product Testing and Certification.

OmniAir is working with the express purpose of promoting conformance and interoperability among ITS technology, irrespective of the communications platform. OmniAir's members work collaboratively to develop requirements and specifications for both tolling and Connected Vehicles.

