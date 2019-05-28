OmniBazaar Marketplace Now Accessible in 16 New Languages

PANAMA CITY, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An updated version of the OmniBazaar e-commerce software has been released in 16 additional languages, making the marketplace accessible to more than 3.6 billion new users. In addition to English, the OmniBazaar user interface is now available in Mandarin, Hindi, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Turkish, Korean, Vietnamese, Italian and five other languages. These seventeen languages are spoken, either as a first or second language, by about 4.7 billion people.

OmniBazaar brings financial inclusion and free enterprise to billions of people who are currently under-served by modern financial systems. The OmniBazaar marketplace provides a simple "on-ramp" to both e-commerce and cryptocurrency for billions of "un-banked" people worldwide, by allowing users to "barter for bitcoin". People without a bank account or credit card can now barter a product or service to immediately receive OmniCoins, Bitcoins or Ether.

"With this new release, OmniBazaar is now accessible to about two thirds of the world's population," said Co-founder and CEO, Richard Crites. "We are proud to make both e-commerce and cryptocurrency possible for billions of people who don't have bank accounts or credit cards". "These are consumers that Amazon, eBay and Alibaba cannot serve," Crites continued.

The OmniBazaar marketplace is based on a patented "peer-to-peer-to-peer" technology. Marketplace features include a choice of three built-in cryptocurrencies, a simple escrow system, community policing to eliminate illegal listings, and a social messaging system. The OmniBazaar marketplace can be completely free to use, for both buyers and sellers, if neither party chooses any of the optional marketplace services.

The production version of the OmniBazaar software is available now. Installers are available for Windows, Linux and MacOS. When early adopters join, they receive 2,500 free OmniCoins for use in the marketplace. The OmniBazaar software is available for download at http://download.omnibazaar.com/support/download?ref=omnibazaar.

OmniBazaar is a functioning e-commerce marketplace developed using patented technology. OmniBazaar provides an "on-ramp" to both e-commerce and cryptocurrency adoption for billions of "un-banked" consumers, by allowing users to barter for bitcoin℠. The OmniBazaar ecosystem includes its own built-in cryptocurrency ("OmniCoin"), reputation tracking, escrow agents, an influencer marketing system, social messaging, and bonuses to provide user incentives for participation and growth. With OmniBazaar, online sellers save 90%–100% of the fees they would pay Amazon or eBay. Online buyers benefit from lower prices, and escape from "big data" tracking and "push" marketing. Social influencers enjoy a simple referral system that allows them to monetize their social networks. Marketplace users can generate income by "mining" OmniCoins, hosting listings for other user or providing escrow services in the marketplace.

OmniBazaar, Inc. is a Delaware "C" Corporation with administrative offices in Panama City, Panama. OmniBazaar, Inc. is the creator, developer and maintainer of the OmniBazaar marketplace software. OmniCoin Foundation Company (Cayman Islands) is a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to develop, enhance, promote, preserve and protect the OmniCoin cryptocurrency and its ecosystem of users, holders, developers and traders.

