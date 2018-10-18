Omnicell Achieves Record Revenue in the Third Quarter 2018

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication and supply management solutions to healthcare systems, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

GAAP Results

GAAP revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were $204.3 million, up $17.5 million, or 9.4% from the third quarter of 2017. GAAP revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $575.6 million, up $59.2 million, or 11.5%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Third quarter 2018 GAAP net income as reported was $13.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net income of $7.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017.

GAAP net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $22.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net loss of $0.7 million, or a net loss of $0.02 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were $204.3 million, up $17.2 million, or 9.2%, from the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $575.6 million, up $58.3 million, or 11.3%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2018 was $25.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $17.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $55.5 million, or $1.38 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $33.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Non-GAAP net income for each period excludes, when applicable, the effect of share-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, restructuring and severance-related expenses, tax reform and restructuring benefits, contingent gains, and amortization of debt issuance cost.

Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard, ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers," utilizing the full retrospective transition method. All 2017 financial results have been adjusted to reflect the change.

"Solving challenges in medication management and reducing errors across the continuum of care is our singular focus at Omnicell," said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell. "By replacing human workflows with a holistic approach combining hardware, software, and expert services, we are helping our healthcare partners to achieve the highest levels of clinical, operational, and financial success."

2018 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company expects non-GAAP revenues to be between $211 million and $217 million. The Company expects fourth quarter 2018 non-GAAP earnings to be between $0.64 and $0.69 per share.

For the year 2018, the Company expects product bookings to be between $645 million and $670 million. The Company expects non-GAAP revenues to be between $787 million and $793 million, and non-GAAP earnings to be between $2.00 and $2.05 per share.

The table below summarizes 2018 guidance outlined above.

Q4'18 2018 Product bookings Not provided $645 million - $670 million Non-GAAP revenues $211 million - $217 million $787 million - $793 million Non-GAAP EPS $0.64 - $0.69 $2.00 - $2.05

Omnicell Conference Call Information

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications and supplies across all care settings. Omnicell is revolutionizing the patient medication experience from hospital to home by empowering providers to keep each patient at the center of care. The Company's autonomous approach to medication management leverages a differentiated platform for hardware and workflow software solutions, real-time predictive intelligence, and performance-driven partnerships to help drive operational, financial, and clinical success for customers.

Supporting the highest level of patient safety is essential to excellent patient care. As a leader in medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, IV robotics, analytics software, and medication adherence and packaging systems, Omnicell is focused on delivering solutions for medication availability, affordability, safety, and adherence. Over 5,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety.

Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions, used by over 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies in North America and the United Kingdom, are designed to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

For more information about Omnicell, Inc. please visit www.omnicell.com.

Omnicell and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements contained in this release deal with information that is not historical, these statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. As such, they are subject to the occurrence of many events outside Omnicell's control and are subject to various risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Such statements include, but are not limited to, Omnicell's pipeline; new products and solutions yet to be generally available; new sales opportunities; and projected bookings, revenues, earnings per share, profit, and market share growth. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include (i) our ability to take advantage of the growth opportunities in medication management across the spectrum of healthcare settings from the hospital, long-term care, to home care, (ii) our ability to develop and commercialize new products, including the XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System and the IVX Workflow semi-automated workflow solution, (iii) unfavorable general economic and market conditions, (iv) risks to growth and acceptance of our products and services, including competitive conversions, (v) growth of the clinical automation and workflow automation market generally, (vi) potential of increasing competition, (vii) potential regulatory changes, (viii) our ability to improve sales productivity to grow product bookings, and (ix) our ability to acquire and successfully integrate companies. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Omnicell's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Omnicell undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various performance measures. In addition to Omnicell's GAAP results, we also consider non-GAAP revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. Additionally, we calculate adjusted EBITDA (another non-GAAP measure) by means of adjustments to GAAP net income. These non-GAAP results should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit, operating expenses, net income, net income per diluted share, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP results because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of Omnicell's performance.

Our non-GAAP revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share are exclusive of certain items to facilitate management's review of the comparability of Omnicell's core operating results on a period-to-period basis because such items are not related to Omnicell's ongoing core operating results as viewed by management. We define our "core operating results" as those revenues recorded in a particular period and the expenses incurred within that period that directly drive operating income in that period. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operating decisions because, in addition to meaningful supplemental information regarding operating performance, the measures give us a better understanding of how we should invest in research and development, fund infrastructure growth, and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing strategies. In calculating the above non-GAAP results, management specifically adjusted for the following excluded items:

a) Share-based compensation expense. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the expense related to equity-based compensation plans as they represent expenses that do not require cash settlement from Omnicell. b) Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the intangible assets amortization expense resulting from our past acquisitions. These non-cash charges are not considered by management to reflect the core cash-generating performance of the business and therefore are excluded from our non-GAAP results. c) Amortization of debt issuance cost. Debt issuance cost represents costs associated with the issuance of Term Loan and Revolving Line of Credit facilities. The cost includes underwriting fees, original issue discount, ticking fee, and legal fees. This non-cash expense is not considered by management to reflect the core cash-generating performance of the business and therefore is excluded from our non-GAAP results. d) Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues. In connection with recent acquisitions, business combination rules require us to account for the fair values of arrangements for which acceptance has not been obtained, and post-installation support has not been provided in our purchase accounting. The non-GAAP adjustment to our revenues is intended to include the full amounts of such revenues. We believe the adjustment to these revenues is useful as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. e) Acquisition-related expenses. We excluded from the non-GAAP results the expenses which are related to recent acquisitions. These expenses are unrelated to our ongoing operations, and we do not expect them to occur in the ordinary course of business. We believe that excluding these acquisition-related expenses provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies. f) Severance and other related expenses. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the expenses which are related to restructuring events. These expenses are unrelated to our ongoing operations, and we do not expect them to occur in the ordinary course of business. We believe that excluding these expenses provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and the financial results of peer companies. g) Tax impact from restructuring activity. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the tax impacts related to restructuring activity. These impacts are unrelated to our ongoing operations, and we do not expect them to occur in the ordinary course of business. We believe that excluding these impacts provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and the financial results of peer companies. h) Contingent gain. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the contingent gain related to a settlement agreement associated with the Ateb acquisition. This contingent gain is unrelated to our ongoing operations, and we do not expect it to occur in the ordinary course of business. We believe that excluding this contingent gain provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and the financial results of peer companies.

Management adjusts for the above items because management believes that, in general, these items possess one or more of the following characteristics: their magnitude and timing is largely outside of Omnicell's control; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; they are unusual and we do not expect them to occur in the ordinary course of business; or they are non-operational, or non-cash expenses involving stock compensation plans or other items.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is warranted for several reasons:

a) Such non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional analytical tool for understanding Omnicell's financial performance by excluding the impact of items which may obscure trends in the core operating results of the business. b) Since we have historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, we believe the inclusion of non-GAAP numbers provides consistency and enhances investors' ability to compare our performance across financial reporting periods. c) These non-GAAP financial measures are employed by Omnicell's management in its own evaluation of performance and are utilized in financial and operational decision making processes, such as budget planning and forecasting. d) These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons to the operating results of other companies in our industry, which use similar financial measures to supplement their GAAP results, thus enhancing the perspective of investors who wish to utilize such comparisons in their analysis of our performance.

Set forth below are additional reasons why share-based compensation expense is excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures:

i) While share-based compensation calculated in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification ("ASC") 718 constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense of Omnicell, it is not an expense that requires cash settlement by Omnicell. We therefore exclude these charges for purposes of evaluating core operating results. Thus, our non-GAAP measurements are presented exclusive of share-based compensation expense to assist management and investors in evaluating our core operating results. ii) We present ASC 718 share-based payment compensation expense in our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on a pre-tax basis because the exact tax differences related to the timing and deductibility of share-based compensation under ASC 718 are dependent upon the trading price of Omnicell's common stock and the timing and exercise by employees of their stock options. As a result of these timing and market uncertainties, the tax effect related to share-based compensation expense would be inconsistent in amount and frequency and is therefore excluded from our non-GAAP results.

Our adjusted EBITDA calculation is defined as earnings before interest income and expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and non-cash expenses, including ASC 718 share-based compensation expense, as well as certain non-GAAP adjustments.

As stated above, we present non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of performance. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Omnicell's GAAP results. In the future, we expect to incur expenses similar to certain of the non-GAAP adjustments described above and expect to continue reporting non-GAAP financial measures excluding such items. Some of the limitations in relying on non-GAAP financial measures are:

a) Omnicell's stock option and stock purchase plans are important components of incentive compensation arrangements and will be reflected as expenses in Omnicell's GAAP results for the foreseeable future under ASC 718. b) Other companies, including companies in Omnicell's industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than Omnicell, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure.

Pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G, a detailed reconciliation between Omnicell's non-GAAP and GAAP financial results is set forth in the financial tables at the end of this press release. Investors are advised to carefully review and consider this information strictly as a supplement to the GAAP results that are contained in this press release and in Omnicell's SEC filings.

The Company's 2018 guidance for non-GAAP earnings per share, as well as certain projections discussed in today's teleconference, exclude "certain items," which include but are not limited to: unusual gains and losses; costs associated with future restructurings; acquisition-related expenses; and certain tax and litigation outcomes. We do not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings per share guidance to the comparable GAAP measure as these items are inherently uncertain and difficult to estimate, and cannot be predicted without unreasonable effort. We believe such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing to investors. These items may also have a material impact on GAAP earnings per share in future periods.

Omnicell, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 As Adjusted* As Reported Change Revenues: Product revenues $ 149,709 $ 136,838 $ 135,103 $ 1,735 Services and other revenues 54,558 49,910 51,679 (1,769) Total revenues 204,267 186,748 186,782 (34) Cost of revenues: Cost of product revenues 79,149 79,725 79,725 — Cost of services and other revenues 26,209 22,204 22,204 — Total cost of revenues 105,358 101,929 101,929 — Gross profit 98,909 84,819 84,853 (34) Operating expenses: Research and development 15,805 16,414 16,414 — Selling, general, and administrative 65,609 56,208 58,725 (2,517) Total operating expenses 81,414 72,622 75,139 (2,517) Income from operations 17,495 12,197 9,714 2,483 Interest and other income (expense), net (2,837) (2,732) (2,732) — Income before provision for income taxes 14,658 9,465 6,982 2,483 Provision for income taxes 1,030 1,717 751 966 Net income $ 13,628 $ 7,748 $ 6,231 $ 1,517 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 0.17 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 39,432 37,698 37,698 Diluted 40,860 38,973 38,973

* As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of Accounting Standard Codification ("ASC") 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers." The adjustment also includes a $0.2 million reclassification from services and other revenues to product revenues to conform with current-period presentation.

Omnicell, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018 (a) September 30, 2017 As Adjusted (b) As Reported Change Revenues: Product revenues $ 415,004 $ 365,834 $ 362,089 $ 3,745 Services and other revenues 160,555 150,509 156,132 (5,623) Total revenues 575,559 516,343 518,221 (1,878) Cost of revenues: Cost of product revenues 229,642 225,051 225,051 — Cost of services and other revenues 75,770 66,150 66,150 — Total cost of revenues 305,412 291,201 291,201 — Gross profit 270,147 225,142 227,020 (1,878) Operating expenses: Research and development 47,854 50,128 50,128 — Selling, general, and administrative 196,831 180,070 186,818 (6,748) Total operating expenses 244,685 230,198 236,946 (6,748) Income (loss) from operations 25,462 (5,056) (9,926) 4,870 Interest and other income (expense), net (6,462) (4,992) (4,992) — Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 19,000 (10,048) (14,918) 4,870 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,936) (9,341) (11,232) 1,891 Net income (loss) $ 22,936 $ (707) $ (3,686) $ 2,979 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.59 $ (0.02) $ (0.10) $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.57 $ (0.02) $ (0.10) $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 39,015 37,266 37,266 Diluted 40,237 37,266 37,266

(a) Includes a $0.6 million reclassification from services and other revenues to product revenues to conform with current-period presentation. (b) As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers." The adjustment also includes a $0.5 million reclassification from services and other revenues to product revenues to conform with current-period presentation.

Omnicell, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 As Adjusted* As Reported Change ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,174 $ 32,424 $ 32,424 $ — Accounts receivable and unbilled, net 206,225 190,046 189,227 819 Inventories 99,231 96,137 96,137 — Prepaid expenses 19,618 20,392 36,060 (15,668) Other current assets 9,871 13,273 13,273 — Total current assets 379,119 352,272 367,121 (14,849) Property and equipment, net 50,484 42,595 42,595 — Long-term investment in sales-type leases, net 17,448 15,435 15,435 — Goodwill 336,517 337,751 337,751 — Intangible assets, net 149,968 168,107 168,107 — Long-term deferred tax assets 9,450 9,454 9,454 — Prepaid commissions 40,441 41,432 — 41,432 Other long-term assets 68,948 49,316 39,841 9,475 Total assets $ 1,052,375 $ 1,016,362 $ 980,304 $ 36,058 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 38,367 $ 48,290 $ 48,290 $ — Accrued compensation 32,953 27,241 27,241 — Accrued liabilities 35,777 35,693 35,693 — Long-term debt, current portion, net 17,708 15,208 15,208 — Deferred revenues, net 87,777 78,774 86,104 (7,330) Total current liabilities 212,582 205,206 212,536 (7,330) Long-term, deferred revenues 10,634 10,623 17,244 (6,621) Long-term deferred tax liabilities 32,593 41,446 28,579 12,867 Other long-term liabilities 10,192 9,829 9,829 — Long-term debt, net 167,135 194,917 194,917 — Total liabilities 433,136 462,021 463,105 (1,084) Total stockholders' equity 619,239 554,341 517,199 37,142 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,052,375 $ 1,016,362 $ 980,304 $ 36,058

* As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers."

Omnicell, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017* Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 22,936 $ (707) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 37,490 38,542 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 136 128 Share-based compensation expense 20,851 16,315 Income tax benefits from employee stock plans — 11 Deferred income taxes (8,849) (9,182) Amortization of debt financing fees 1,718 1,192 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled (16,179) (22,735) Inventories (5,288) (22,942) Prepaid expenses 774 (972) Other current assets 3,120 (5,133) Investment in sales-type leases (1,732) 6,643 Prepaid commissions 991 217 Other long-term assets (6,188) (750) Accounts payable (8,439) 23,717 Accrued compensation 5,712 658 Accrued liabilities 1,482 4,021 Deferred revenues 9,014 (9,240) Other long-term liabilities (1,035) 865 Net cash provided by operating activities 56,514 20,648 Investing Activities Purchases of intangible assets, intellectual property, and patents — (160) Software development for external use (22,213) (10,121) Purchases of property and equipment (19,259) (9,374) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired — (4,446) Net cash used in investing activities (41,472) (24,101) Financing Activities Proceeds from debt — 37,000 Repayment of debt and revolving credit facility (27,000) (100,000) Payment for contingent consideration — (2,400) Proceeds from issuances under stock-based compensation plans 27,729 26,468 Employees' taxes paid related to restricted stock units (3,648) (3,133) Net cash used in financing activities (2,919) (42,065) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (373) (1,504) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,750 (47,022) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 32,424 54,488 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 44,174 $ 7,466

* As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers."

Omnicell, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentage) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018 September 30, 2017* September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017* Reconciliation of GAAP revenues to non-GAAP revenues: GAAP revenues $ 204,267 $ 186,748 $ 575,559 $ 516,343 Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues — 313 — 939 Non-GAAP revenues $ 204,267 $ 187,061 $ 575,559 $ 517,282 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 98,909 $ 84,819 $ 270,147 $ 225,142 GAAP gross margin 48.4 % 45.4 % 46.9 % 43.6 % Share-based compensation expense 1,150 882 3,346 2,728 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,728 2,985 8,275 8,670 Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues — 313 — 939 Severance and other expenses — 70 — 1,767 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 102,787 $ 89,069 $ 281,768 $ 239,246 Non-GAAP gross margin 50.3 % 47.6 % 49.0 % 46.3 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 81,414 $ 72,622 $ 244,685 $ 230,198 GAAP operating expenses % to total revenues 39.9 % 38.9 % 42.5 % 44.6 % Share-based compensation expense (5,935) (4,377) (17,505) (13,587) Amortization of acquired intangibles (3,029) (3,381) (9,393) (10,660) Acquisition-related expenses — — — (126) Severance and other expenses 67 (229) (3,180) (3,531) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 72,517 $ 64,635 $ 214,607 $ 202,294 Non-GAAP operating expenses % to total revenues 35.5 % 34.6 % 37.3 % 39.1 %

* As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers."

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017* September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017* Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations: GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 17,495 $ 12,197 $ 25,462 $ (5,056) GAAP operating income (loss) % to total revenues 8.6 % 6.5 % 4.4 % (1.0) % Share-based compensation expense 7,085 5,259 20,851 16,315 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,757 6,366 17,668 19,330 Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues — 313 — 939 Acquisition-related expenses — — — 126 Severance and other expenses (67) 299 3,180 5,298 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 30,270 $ 24,434 $ 67,161 $ 36,952 Non-GAAP operating income % to total Non-GAAP revenues 14.8 % 13.1 % 11.7 % 7.1 % Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income: GAAP net income (loss) $ 13,628 $ 7,748 $ 22,936 $ (707) Tax benefit for restructuring activity — — (4,205) — Share-based compensation expense 7,085 5,259 20,851 16,315 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,757 6,366 17,668 19,330 Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues — 313 — 939 Acquisition-related expenses(a) 397 397 1,191 1,317 Severance and other expenses 109 299 3,708 5,298 Contingent gain — — (2,456) — Tax effect of the adjustments above(b) (1,315) (2,579) (4,222) (9,415) Non-GAAP net income $ 25,661 $ 17,803 $ 55,471 $ 33,077 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted to non-GAAP net income per share - diluted: Shares - diluted GAAP 40,860 38,973 40,237 37,266 Shares - diluted Non-GAAP 40,860 38,973 40,237 38,418 GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.20 $ 0.57 $ (0.02) Tax benefit for restructuring activity — — (0.10) — Share-based compensation expense 0.17 0.14 0.52 0.43 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.15 0.16 0.43 0.50 Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues — 0.01 — 0.02 Acquisition-related expenses 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 Severance and other expenses — 0.01 0.09 0.14 Contingent gain — — (0.06) — Tax effect of the adjustments above(b) (0.03) (0.07) (0.10) (0.24) Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.46 $ 1.38 $ 0.86 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA(c): GAAP net income (loss) $ 13,628 $ 7,748 $ 22,936 $ (707) Share-based compensation expense 7,085 5,259 20,851 16,315 Interest (income) and expense, net 1,561 2,127 4,948 4,870 Depreciation and amortization expense 12,661 12,600 37,490 38,542 Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues — 313 — 939 Acquisition-related expenses 397 397 1,191 1,317 Severance and other expenses 109 46 3,708 4,539 Contingent gain — — (2,456) — Income tax expense (benefit) 1,030 1,717 (3,936) (9,341) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,471 $ 30,207 $ 84,732 $ 56,474

(a) Includes amortization of debt financing fees associated with our debt facilities. (b) Tax effects calculated for all adjustments except tax benefits and share-based compensation expense, using an estimated annual effective tax rate of 21% for fiscal year 2018 and 35% for fiscal year 2017. (c) Defined as earnings before interest income and expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as well as excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments.

Omnicell, Inc. Segmented Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Automation and

Analytics Medication

Adherence Total Automation and Analytics* Medication Adherence Total* Revenues $ 168,303 $ 35,964 $ 204,267 $ 154,617 $ 32,131 $ 186,748 Cost of revenues 77,172 28,186 105,358 79,740 22,189 101,929 Gross profit 91,131 7,778 98,909 74,877 9,942 84,819 Gross margin % 54.1 % 21.6 % 48.4 % 48.4 % 30.9 % 45.4 % Operating expenses 46,015 10,624 56,639 44,332 9,901 54,233 Income (loss) from segment operations $ 45,116 $ (2,846) $ 42,270 $ 30,545 $ 41 $ 30,586 Operating margin % 26.8 % (7.9) % 20.7 % 19.8 % 0.1 % 16.4 % Corporate costs 24,775 18,389 Income from operations $ 17,495 $ 12,197

* As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers."

Omnicell, Inc. Segmented Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except for percentages) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Automation and

Analytics Medication

Adherence Total Automation and Analytics* Medication Adherence Total* Revenues $ 478,074 $ 97,485 $ 575,559 $ 425,371 $ 90,972 $ 516,343 Cost of revenues 234,100 71,312 305,412 229,217 61,984 291,201 Gross profit 243,974 26,173 270,147 196,154 28,988 225,142 Gross margin % 51.0 % 26.8 % 46.9 % 46.1 % 31.9 % 43.6 % Operating expenses 142,572 31,119 173,691 139,902 31,196 171,098 Income (loss) from segment operations $ 101,402 $ (4,946) $ 96,456 $ 56,252 $ (2,208) $ 54,044 Operating margin % 21.2 % (5.1) % 16.8 % 13.2 % (2.4) % 10.5 % Corporate costs 70,994 59,100 Income (loss) from operations $ 25,462 $ (5,056)

* As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers."

Omnicell, Inc. Segment Information - Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin (Unaudited, in thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Automation and

Analytics Medication

Adherence Total Amount % of

GAAP

Revenues % of Non-

GAAP

Revenues Amount % of

GAAP

Revenues % of Non-

GAAP

Revenues Amount % of

GAAP

Revenues % of Non-

GAAP

Revenues Revenues $ 168,303 $ 35,964 $ 204,267 Non-GAAP Revenues $ 168,303 $ 35,964 $ 204,267 GAAP Gross profit $ 91,131 54.1 % $ 7,778 21.6 % $ 98,909 48.4 % Share-based compensation expense 963 0.6 % 0.6 % 187 0.5 % 0.5 % 1,150 0.6 % 0.6 % Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 2,223 1.3 % 1.3 % 505 1.4 % 1.4 % 2,728 1.3 % 1.3 % Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 94,317 56.0 % $ 8,470 23.6 % $ 102,787 50.3 % GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 45,116 26.8 % $ (2,846) (7.9) % $ 42,270 20.7 % Share-based compensation expense 3,111 1.8 % 1.8 % 561 1.6 % 1.6 % 3,672 1.8 % 1.8 % Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 4,125 2.5 % 2.5 % 1,632 4.5 % 4.5 % 5,757 2.8 % 2.8 % Severance and other expenses (199) (0.1) % (0.1) % — — % — % (199) (0.1) % (0.1) % Non-GAAP Operating income $ 52,153 31.0 % $ (653) (1.8) % $ 51,500 25.2 % GAAP Corporate costs $ 24,775 12.1 % Share-based compensation expense (3,413) (1.7) % (1.7) % Severance and other expenses (132) (0.1) % (0.1) % Non-GAAP Corporate costs $ 21,230 10.4 % Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 30,270 14.8 %

Omnicell, Inc. Segment Information - Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin (Unaudited, in thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Automation and

Analytics* Medication

Adherence Total* Amount % of

GAAP

Revenues % of Non-

GAAP

Revenues Amount % of

GAAP

Revenues % of Non-

GAAP

Revenues Amount % of

GAAP

Revenues % of Non-

GAAP

Revenues Revenues $ 154,617 $ 32,131 $ 186,748 Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues — — % — % 313 1.0 % 1.0 % 313 0.2 % 0.2 % Non-GAAP Revenues $ 154,617 $ 32,444 $ 187,061 GAAP Gross profit $ 74,877 48.4 % $ 9,942 30.9 % $ 84,819 45.4 % Share-based compensation expense 739 0.5 % 0.5 % 143 0.4 % 0.4 % 882 0.5 % 0.5 % Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 2,393 1.5 % 1.5 % 592 1.8 % 1.8 % 2,985 1.6 % 1.6 % Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues — — % — % 313 1.0 % 1.0 % 313 0.2 % 0.2 % Severance and other expenses 119 0.1 % 0.1 % (49) (0.2) % (0.2) % 70 — % — % Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 78,128 50.5 % $ 10,941 33.7 % $ 89,069 47.6 % GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 30,545 19.8 % $ 41 0.1 % $ 30,586 16.4 % Share-based compensation expense 2,365 1.5 % 1.5 % 368 1.1 % 1.1 % 2,733 1.5 % 1.5 % Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 4,485 2.9 % 2.9 % 1,881 5.9 % 5.8 % 6,366 3.4 % 3.4 % Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenues — — % — % 313 1.0 % 1.0 % 313 0.2 % 0.2 % Severance and other expenses 96 0.1 % 0.1 % (61) (0.2) % (0.2) % 35 — % — % Non-GAAP Operating income $ 37,491 24.2 % $ 2,542 7.8 % $ 40,033 21.4 % GAAP Corporate costs $ 18,389 9.8 % Share-based compensation expense (2,526) (1.4) % (1.4) % Severance and other expenses (264) (0.1) % (0.1) % Non-GAAP Corporate costs $ 15,599 8.3 % Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 24,434 13.1 %

* As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers."



