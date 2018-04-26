Omnicell Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

First quarter 2018 GAAP net income as reported was $2.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net loss of $10.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP results: Non-GAAP revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $182.6 million, up $33.8 million, or 23% from the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $11.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income for each period excludes, when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, restructuring and severance-related expenses, tax reform and restructuring benefits, and amortization of debt issuance cost.

Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard, ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers", utilizing the full retrospective transition method. All 2017 financial results have been adjusted to reflect the change.

"We are pleased to report this very strong start of 2018, which demonstrates that the market continues to see value in our industry-leading medication management platform," said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell. "As the complexities of healthcare evolve, we believe we are uniquely positioned to help lead the digital healthcare transformation with solutions that meet customer needs and grow market share for our business."

2018 Guidance:

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company expects non-GAAP revenue to be between $185 million and $190 million. The Company expects second quarter 2018 non-GAAP earnings to be between $0.36 and $0.42 per share.

For the year 2018, the Company expects product bookings to be between $625 million and $660 million. The Company expects non-GAAP revenue to be between $780 million and $800 million, and non-GAAP earnings to be between $1.85 and $2.05 per share.

The table below summarizes 2018 guidance outlined above.



Q2'18 Total Year 2018 Product Bookings Not provided $625 million - $660 million Non-GAAP Revenue $185 million - $190 million $780 million - $800 million Non-GAAP EPS $0.36 - $0.42 $1.85 - $2.05

Omnicell, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017





As Adjusted*

As Reported

Change

As Adjusted*

As Reported

Change Revenues:

























Product $ 130,104



$ 144,109



$ 144,120



$ (11)



$ 98,702



$ 98,930



$ (228)

Services and other revenues 52,515



52,262



53,824



(1,562)



49,851



51,624



(1,773)

Total revenues 182,619



196,371



197,944



(1,573)



148,553



150,554



(2,001)

Cost of revenues:

























Cost of product revenues 75,417



79,791



79,791



—



63,588



63,588



—

Cost of services and other revenues 24,747



23,085



23,085



—



22,774



22,774



—

Total cost of revenues 100,164



102,876



102,876



—



86,362



86,362



—

Gross profit 82,455



93,495



95,068



(1,573)



62,191



64,192



(2,001)

Operating expenses:

























Research and development 16,537



15,894



15,894



—



16,803



16,803



—

Selling, general and administrative 65,285



61,401



63,494



(2,093)



61,940



64,625



(2,685)

Total operating expenses 81,822



77,295



79,388



(2,093)



78,743



81,428



(2,685)

Income (loss) from operations 633



16,200



15,680



520



(16,552)



(17,236)



684

Interest and other income (expense), net (2,729)



(1,641)



(1,641)



—



(2,456)



(2,456)



—

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (2,096)



14,559



14,039



520



(19,008)



(19,692)



684

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (4,816)



(16,665)



(10,252)



(6,413)



(8,673)



(8,938)



265

Net income (loss) $ 2,720



$ 31,224



$ 24,291



$ 6,933



$ (10,335)



$ (10,754)



$ 419

Net income (loss) per share:

























Basic $ 0.07



$ 0.82



$ 0.64



$ 0.18



$ (0.28)



$ (0.29)



$ 0.01

Diluted $ 0.07



$ 0.79



$ 0.62



$ 0.17



$ (0.28)



$ (0.29)



$ 0.01

Weighted average shares outstanding:

























Basic 38,635



38,127



38,127







36,840



36,840





Diluted 39,691



39,482



39,482







36,840



36,840









* As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of Accounting Standard Codification ("ASC") 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers".

Omnicell, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands)



March 31,

2018

December 31, 2017





As Adjusted*

As Reported

Change ASSETS

















Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,773



$ 32,424



$ 32,424



$ —

Accounts receivable and unbilled, net 190,678



190,046



189,227



819

Inventories 101,868



96,137



96,137



—

Prepaid expenses 21,161



20,392



36,060



(15,668)

Other current assets 14,751



13,273



13,273



—

Total current assets 372,231



352,272



367,121



(14,849)

Property and equipment, net 48,290



42,595



42,595



—

Long-term investment in sales-type leases, net 16,444



15,435



15,435



—

Goodwill 338,948



337,751



337,751



—

Intangible assets, net 162,458



168,107



168,107



—

Long-term deferred tax assets 9,456



9,454



9,454



—

Prepaid commissions 39,636



41,432



—



41,432

Other long-term assets 53,492



49,316



39,841



9,475

Total assets $ 1,040,955



$ 1,016,362



$ 980,304



$ 36,058

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 37,859



$ 48,290



$ 48,290



$ —

Accrued compensation 29,632



27,241



27,241



—

Accrued liabilities 40,519



35,693



35,693



—

Long-term debt, current portion, net 17,708



15,208



15,208



—

Deferred revenue, net 95,709



78,774



86,104



(7,330)

Total current liabilities 221,427



205,206



212,536



(7,330)

Long-term, deferred revenue 8,806



10,623



17,244



(6,621)

Long-term deferred tax liabilities 36,320



41,446



28,579



12,867

Other long-term liabilities 9,410



9,829



9,829



—

Long-term debt, net 190,490



194,917



194,917



—

Total liabilities 466,453



462,021



463,105



(1,084)

Total stockholders' equity 574,502



554,341



517,199



37,142

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,040,955



$ 1,016,362



$ 980,304



$ 36,058





* As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of Accounting Standard Codification ("ASC") 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers".

Omnicell, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017* Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ 2,720



$ (10,335)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 12,310



12,448

Share-based compensation expense 6,528



5,511

Income tax benefits from employee stock plans —



11

Deferred income taxes (5,128)



(8,826)

Amortization of debt financing fees 573



397

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (632)



21,642

Inventories (6,881)



(6,933)

Prepaid expenses (769)



79

Other current assets (997)



374

Investment in sales-type leases (1,491)



1,120

Prepaid commissions 1,796



208

Other long-term assets (1,673)



(9,435)

Accounts payable (9,416)



11,104

Accrued compensation 2,391



1,955

Accrued liabilities 4,276



(115)

Deferred revenue 15,118



8,471

Other long-term liabilities 131



506

Net cash provided by operating activities 18,856



28,182

Investing Activities





Purchases of intangible assets, intellectual property and patents —



(160)

Software development for external use (5,272)



(4,225)

Purchases of property and equipment (9,268)



(2,452)

Net cash used in investing activities (14,540)



(6,837)

Financing Activities





Repayment of debt and revolving credit facility (2,500)



(40,000)

Proceeds from issuances under stock-based compensation plans 9,541



10,916

Employees' taxes paid related to restricted stock units (1,300)



(1,052)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,741



(30,136)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,292



651

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,349



(8,140)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 32,424



54,488

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 43,773



$ 46,348





* As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of Accounting Standard Codification ("ASC") 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers".

Omnicell, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentage)













Three Months Ended











March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017*

March 31,

2017*





















Reconciliation of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP revenue:



GAAP revenue

$ 182,619



$ 196,371



$ 148,553



Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenue —



313



313

Non-GAAP revenue $ 182,619



$ 196,684



$ 148,866























Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:



GAAP gross profit $ 82,455



$ 93,495



$ 62,191

GAAP gross margin 45.2%



47.6%



41.9%



Share-based compensation expense 1,019



834



982



Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,791



2,818



2,837



Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenue —



313



313



Severance and other expenses —



234



1,697

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 86,265



$ 97,694



$ 68,020

Non-GAAP gross margin 47.2%



49.7%



45.7%























Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 81,822



$ 77,295



$ 78,743

GAAP operating expenses % to total revenue

44.8%



39.4%



53.0%



Share-based compensation expense (5,509)



(4,708)



(4,529)



Amortization of acquired intangibles (3,238)



(3,348)



(3,653)



Acquisitions related expenses —



—



(126)



Severance and other expenses (1,512)



(233)



(2,332)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 71,563



$ 69,006



$ 68,103

Non-GAAP operating expenses % to total revenue 39.2%



35.1%



45.7%



* As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of Accounting Standard Codification ("ASC") 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers".















Three Months Ended











March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017*

March 31,

2017* Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations: GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 633



$ 16,200



$ (16,552)

GAAP operating income (loss) % to total revenue

0.3%



8.2%



(11.1)%



Share-based compensation expense 6,528



5,542



5,511



Amortization of acquired intangibles 6,029



6,166



6,490



Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenue —



313



313



Acquisitions related expenses —



—



126



Severance and other expenses 1,512



467



4,029

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 14,702



$ 28,688



$ (83)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) % to total Non-GAAP revenue 8.1%



14.6%



(0.1)%























Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income:



GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,720



$ 31,224



$ (10,335)



Tax reform benefit impact —



(20,005)



—



Tax benefit for restructuring activity (4,205)



—



—



Share-based compensation expense 6,528



5,542



5,511



Amortization of acquired intangibles 6,029



6,166



6,490



Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenue —



313



313



Acquisitions related expenses(c) 397



397



523



Severance and other expenses 1,688



467



4,029



Tax effect of the adjustments above(a) (1,703)



(2,570)



(4,019)

Non-GAAP net income $ 11,454



$ 21,534



$ 2,512























Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted to non-GAAP net income per share - diluted: Shares - diluted GAAP 39,691



39,482



36,840























Shares - diluted Non-GAAP 39,691



39,482



37,782























GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.07



$ 0.79



$ (0.28)



Tax reform benefit impact —



(0.50)



—



Tax benefit for restructuring activity (0.10)



—



—



Share-based compensation expense 0.16



0.14



0.15



Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.15



0.16



0.17



Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenue —



0.01



0.01



Acquisition related expenses 0.01



0.01



0.01



Severance and other expenses 0.04



0.01



0.11



Tax effect of the adjustments above(a) (0.04)



(0.07)



(0.10)

Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.29



$ 0.55



$ 0.07























Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA(b):



GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,720



$ 31,224



$ (10,335)



Share-based compensation expense 6,528



5,542



5,511



Interest (income) and expense, net 1,772



1,202



1,432



Depreciation and amortization expense 12,310



12,969



12,448



Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenue —



313



313



Acquisitions related expenses 397



397



523



Severance expense 1,688



213



3,765



Income tax expense (4,816)



(16,665)



(8,673)

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,599



$ 35,195



$ 4,984







(a) Tax effects calculated for all adjustments except tax benefits and share-based compensation expense, using an estimated annual effective tax rate of 21% for fiscal year 2018 and 35% for fiscal year 2017. (b) Defined as earnings before interest income and expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as well as excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments. (c) Includes amortization of debt financing fees associated with our debt facilities.

Omnicell, Inc. Segmented Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except for percentages)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Three Months Ended March 31, 2017

Automation

and

Analytics

Medication

Adherence

Total

Automation

and Analytics *

Medication Adherence

Total*







Revenues $ 151,406



$ 31,213



$ 182,619



$ 122,170



$ 26,383



$ 148,553

Cost of revenues 78,242



21,922



100,164



68,761



17,601



86,362

Gross profit 73,164



9,291



82,455



53,409



8,782



62,191

Gross margin % 48.3%



29.8%



45.2%



43.7%



33.3%



41.9%

























Operating expenses 48,390



10,199



58,589



48,062



11,196



59,258

Income (loss) from segment operations $ 24,774



$ (908)



$ 23,866



$ 5,347



$ (2,414)



$ 2,933

Operating margin % 16.4%



(2.9)%



13.1%



4.4%



(9.1)%



2.0%

























Corporate costs







23,233











19,485

Income (loss) from operations







$ 633











$ (16,552)





























* As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of Accounting Standard Codification ("ASC") 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers".

Omnicell, Inc. Segment Information - Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin (Unaudited, in thousands, except for percentages)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018





Automation

and

Analytics

Medication

Adherence

Total

Amount

% of

GAAP

Revenue

% of

Non-

GAAP

Revenue

Amount

% of

GAAP

Revenue

% of

Non-

GAAP

Revenue

Amount

% of

GAAP

Revenue

% of

Non-

GAAP

Revenue Revenues $ 151,406











$ 31,213











$ 182,619









Non-GAAP Revenues $ 151,406











$ 31,213











$ 182,619













































GAAP Gross profit $ 73,164



48.3 %





$ 9,291



29.8 %





$ 82,455



45.2 %



Share-based compensation expense 873



0.6 %

0.6 %

146



0.5 %

0.5 %

1,019



0.6 %

0.6 % Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 2,247



1.5 %

1.5 %

544



1.7 %

1.7 %

2,791



1.5 %

1.5 % Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 76,284







50.4 %

$ 9,981







32.0 %

$ 86,265







47.2 %



































GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 24,774



16.4 %





$ (908)



(2.9) %





$ 23,866



13.1 %



Share-based compensation expense 2,730



1.8 %

1.8 %

446



1.4 %

1.4 %

3,176



1.7 %

1.7 % Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 4,302



2.8 %

2.8 %

1,727



5.5 %

5.5 %

6,029



3.3 %

3.3 % Severance and other expenses 375



0.2 %

0.2 %

71



0.2 %

0.2 %

446



0.2 %

0.2 % Non-GAAP Operating income $ 32,181







21.3 %

$ 1,336







4.3 %

$ 33,517







18.4 %



































GAAP Corporate costs























$ 23,233



12.7 %



Share-based compensation expense























(3,352)



(1.8) %

(1.8) % Severance and other expenses























(1,066)



(0.6) %

(0.6) % Non-GAAP Corporate costs























$ 18,815







10.3 %



































Non-GAAP Income from operations























$ 14,702







8.1 %





































Omnicell, Inc. Segment Information - Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin (Unaudited, in thousands, except for percentages)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2017





Automation and

Analytics*

Medication

Adherence

Total*

Amount

% of

GAAP

Revenue

% of

Non-

GAAP

Revenue

Amount

% of

GAAP

Revenue

% of

Non-GAAP Revenue

Amount

% of

GAAP

Revenue

% of

Non-

GAAP

Revenue Revenues $ 122,170











$ 26,383











$ 148,553









Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenue —



— %

— %

313



1.2 %

1.2 %

313



0.2 %

0.2 % Non-GAAP Revenues $ 122,170











$ 26,696











$ 148,866













































GAAP Gross profit $ 53,409



43.7 %





$ 8,782



33.3 %





$ 62,191



41.9 %



Stock-based compensation expense 863



0.7 %

0.7 %

119



0.5 %

0.4 %

982



0.7 %

0.7 % Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 2,187



1.8 %

1.8 %

650



2.5 %

2.4 %

2,837



1.9 %

1.9 % Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenue —



— %

— %

313



1.2 %

1.2 %

313



0.2 %

0.2 % Severance and other expenses 1,266



1.0 %

1.0 %

431



1.6 %

1.6 %

1,697



1.1 %

1.1 % Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 57,725







47.2 %

$ 10,295







38.6 % —

$ 68,020







45.7 %



































GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 5,347



4.4 %





$ (2,414)



(9.1) %





$ 2,933



2.0 %



Stock-based compensation expense 2,500



2.0 %

2.0 %

366



1.4 %

1.4 %

2,866



1.9 %

1.9 % Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 4,506



3.7 %

3.7 %

1,984



7.5 %

7.4 %

6,490



4.4 %

4.4 % Acquisition accounting impact related to deferred revenue —



— %

— %

313



1.2 %

1.2 %

313



0.2 %

0.2 % Acquisitions related expenses 18



— %

— %

—



— %

— %

18



— %

— % Severance and other expenses 2,752



2.3 %

2.3 %

596



2.3 %

2.2 %

3,348



2.3 %

2.2 % Non-GAAP Operating income $ 15,123







12.4 %

$ 845







3.2 %

$ 15,968







10.7 %



































GAAP Corporate costs























$ 19,485



13.1 %



Stock-based compensation expense























(2,645)



(1.8) %

(1.8) % Acquisition related expenses























(108)



(0.1) %

(0.1) % Severance and other expenses























(681)



(0.5) %

(0.5) % Non-GAAP Corporate costs























$ 16,051







10.8 %



































Non-GAAP loss from operations























$ (83)







(0.1) %

































































* As adjusted for full retrospective adoption of Accounting Standard Codification ("ASC") 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers".

