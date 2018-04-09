Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Commercial Officer

"With the evolving complexities of healthcare consolidation, we must leverage emerging digital health technologies to help our customers succeed in an ever-changing healthcare environment," said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell. "Scott brings unique capabilities that will accelerate our efforts in the new digital health world and allow us to meet customer needs and expand our business."

Prior to joining Omnicell, Mr. Seidelmann was the founder and CEO of Candescent Health, a cloud-based radiology workflow and analytics provider. He was previously co-founder and CEO of Radisphere Inc., one of the largest radiology practices in the U.S., which leveraged technology and analytics to transform the radiology care delivery model. Earlier in his career, Mr. Seidelmann held positions with Merrill Lynch and Ericsson Venture Partners, a technology venture capital firm.

"Drug distribution and pharmacy are large and meaningful areas of healthcare and are ripe for innovation and transformation," said Mr. Seidelmann. "My expertise and passion lies in applying technology to improve care delivery and building high-functioning, collaborative teams that make improved care a reality. I look forward to leading Omnicell's global strategy to align with our evolving customers and create safer and more efficient ways to manage patient care across healthcare settings, from hospital to home."

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications and supplies across all care settings. Omnicell is revolutionizing the patient medication experience from hospital to home by empowering providers to keep each patient at the center of care. The Company's autonomous approach to medication management leverages a differentiated platform for hardware and workflow software solutions, real-time predictive intelligence, and performance-driven partnerships to help drive operational, financial, and clinical success for customers.

Supporting the highest level of patient safety is essential to excellent patient care. As a leader in medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, IV robotics, analytics software, and medication adherence and packaging systems, Omnicell is focused on delivering solutions for medication availability, affordability, safety, and adherence. Over 4,000 customers worldwide use Omnicell® automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety.

Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions, used by over 32,000 institutional and retail pharmacies in North America and the United Kingdom, are designed to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

For more information about Omnicell, Inc. please visit www.omnicell.com.

OMCL-G

Editor's Notes:

All Omnicell news releases (financial, acquisitions, products, technology etc.) are issued exclusively by PR Newswire and are immediately thereafter posted on the company's external website, omnicell.com. Omnicell and the Omnicell logo design are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. All other brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicell-appoints-scott-seidelmann-as-chief-commercial-officer-300626216.html

SOURCE Omnicell, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.omnicell.com

