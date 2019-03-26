Omnicell Highlighting Importance of Fully Digitized, Autonomous Pharmacy Vision at European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, will be showcasing the industry's most comprehensive and customizable platform of medication management solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists (EAHP) 2019 Congress, one of the largest hospital pharmacy congresses in Europe, from March 27-29 in Barcelona, Spain in Stand 17. With the theme of the EAHP Congress in mind, 'meeting the needs of every patient,' the Company will be introducing its vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy in which manual, error-prone activities are replaced by efficient, automated processes—ideally with 100 percent precision. Omnicell is building on this vision with a roadmap consisting of advanced automation, data intelligence, and pharmacy services that will be integrated on a cloud data platform.

The European Statements of Hospital Pharmacy published by EAHP express objectives about hospital pharmacy practice that European health systems should aim for. According to a 2017 survey of hospital pharmacists, only 15.3% of respondents have enough people or time to meet the objectives.1 Having a more fully automated pharmacy with digitized medication management workflow would create greater efficiency, enabling better compliance with the Statements and more time to impact patient care.

In 2018, a report commissioned by the UK Department of Health estimated 237 million errors occur each year in the medication process.2 These errors result in estimated costs to the NHS of £98.5 million, 712 deaths, and contribute to a further 1,708 deaths during hospitalization.2 Following a successful campaign by Omnicell, the Department of Health has recently announced funding for electronic prescribing and medication administration systems for NHS Hospitals in a bid to reduce medication errors. By delivering technology that advances the Autonomous Pharmacy vision, Omnicell is helping to remove human error to create a safer, more consistent, and cost-effective medication process.

Omnicell has already begun a path to the Autonomous Pharmacy with the following products and solutions:

On patient wards, Omnicell's XT Series Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinets help improve workflow efficiency, medication accountability, and patient safety through the latest hardware technology and smart software features, including interoperability with leading electronic health record (EHR) systems. To help prevent diversion of controlled drugs, XT cabinets integrate with Omnicell Analytics and a comprehensive controlled drug management system. These technologies address the day-to-day challenges of managing controlled drug inventory, and help the pharmacy comply with regulatory standards in an efficient manner.

Omnicell's Robotic Dispensing System used in hospital and retail pharmacies provides accurate and efficient loading and dispensing of medications. This system can help reduce inventories, storage space, and handling costs while enhancing medication safety.

EAHP attendees can learn more by visiting Omnicell at Stand 17.

"We are excited to exhibit solutions at EAHP that help hospitals across the continent remove human error from their medication management processes," said Arthur Van Dongen, general manager, International at Omnicell. "Through our vision of the autonomous pharmacy, we are empowering pharmacies to play a more pivotal role in patient care while providing tools to control costs."

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. As a leading provider of solutions across the continuum of care, we offer a path to fully automated medication management infrastructure, powered by a cloud data platform, that supports improved patient care, fewer errors, enhanced safety, and new opportunities for growth.

Our vision for the Autonomous Pharmacy integrates a comprehensive set of solutions powered by the Omnicell Cloud Data Platform across three key areas: Automation – solutions designed to digitize and streamline workflows; Intelligence – actionable insights to better understand medication usage and improve pharmacy supply chain management; and Work – expert services that serve as an extension of pharmacy operations to support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes.

Over 5,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. And more than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

To learn more about Omnicell and our Autonomous Pharmacy vision, please visit www.omnicell.com .

