Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting

A recent study revealed that positive pharmacist-patient relationships and communication can help improve patient outcomes.1 Omnicell's solutions are designed to optimize pharmacy workflow as well as provide actionable information to pharmacists, allowing them to reallocate time to patient interactions and enhance patient-pharmacist communications.

Omnicell's medication management solutions and analytics tools will be on display at ASHP 2018 in booth #701. Solutions available in the booth for demonstration include:

XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, which automates critical workflows to maximize inventory control, help improve efficiency and increase medication safety.

IVX Workflow and i.v.STATION™, workflow and robotic sterile compounding solutions designed to enhance patient safety, dose accuracy, and compliance while reducing costs.

Performance Center™, a complete enterprise software solution with ongoing expert services to proactively monitor your pharmacy operations and recommend actions for improved operational efficiency, regulatory compliance and patient outcomes.

XT Series Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinets that help improve workflow efficiency, medication accountability, and patient safety through the latest hardware technology and smart software features.

XT Anesthesia Workstation™, which gives anesthesia providers instant access to medications while ensuring the pharmacy of tighter control in the operating room. This automated system securely stores all the medications and supplies needed for a full day of cases in one place and automatically tracks inventory used, cutting hours of manual documentation.

Interoperability with key electronic health record (EHR) systems that allow hospital staff to perform many cabinet functions within the EHR and automatically identifies variances between medications dispensed from the cabinet versus medications documented as administered and/or wasted, saving significant time.

Omnicell Analytics, easy-to-use, web-based diversion analytics software that transforms real-time data into actionable insights to help detect potential drug diversion more efficiently.

"Our comprehensive approach to medication management is designed to not only maximize pharmacists' time for clinical activities, but to do so in a way that has a positive impact on patient safety," said Nhat H. Ngo, executive vice president, marketing, strategy, and business development at Omnicell. "We look forward to ASHP Summer for the opportunity it affords us to further collaborate with our pharmacy partners and their colleagues, since their input is vital to our continued innovation in this important sector of healthcare."

__________________

1 Journal of Healthcare Management, "Patient Perception of Medication Communications in the Hospital: The Role of the Pharmacist." March-April 2018. https://insights.ovid.com/crossref?an=00115514-201804000-00007

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications and supplies across all care settings. Omnicell is revolutionizing the patient medication experience from hospital to home by empowering providers to keep each patient at the center of care. The Company's autonomous approach to medication management leverages a differentiated platform for hardware and workflow software solutions, real-time predictive intelligence, and performance-driven partnerships to help drive operational, financial, and clinical success for customers.

Supporting the highest level of patient safety is essential to excellent patient care. As a leader in medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, IV robotics, analytics software, and medication adherence and packaging systems, Omnicell is focused on delivering solutions for medication availability, affordability, safety, and adherence. Over 4,500 facilities worldwide use Omnicell® automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety.

Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions, used by over 32,000 institutional and retail pharmacies in North America and the United Kingdom, are designed to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

For more information about Omnicell, Inc. please visit www.omnicell.com.

OMCL-G

Editor's Notes:

All Omnicell news releases (financial, acquisitions, products, technology etc.) are issued exclusively by PR Newswire and are immediately thereafter posted on the company's external website, omnicell.com. Omnicell and the Omnicell logo design are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. All other brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicell-to-showcase-industry-leading-medication-management-automation-platform-at-annual-ashp-summer-meeting-300657249.html

SOURCE Omnicell, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.omnicell.com

