Omnicell's Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference

A clinical study highlighted that Omnicell® systems significantly increase nursing workflow efficiency, as evidenced by a 40 percent reduction in time from initial order to first dose administration of antibiotics.1 Omnicell's solutions help to maximize nurses' time, allowing them to spend more time with patients and increase job satisfaction rates.

Omnicell's workflow solutions and analytics tools will be on display at AONE 2018 in booth #1403. Solutions available in the booth for demonstration include:

XT Series Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinets, which help improve workflow efficiency, medication accountability, and patient safety through the latest hardware technology and smart software features. The XT automated dispensing system includes innovative functionality that improves how nurses manage medications, such as:

Software that lets nurses perform medication management tasks away from the cabinet via their computer workstation, which has saved at least 15 minutes per nurse during the morning med pass. 2



A system for automating management of patient-specific medications within the dispensing cabinet, promoting patient safety and efficiency for nurses.



Controlled substance dispenser that eliminates the need for tedious narcotic counts at the cabinet that slow nurses down.

Interoperability with key electronic health record (EHR) systems that lets nurses perform many cabinet functions within the EHR and automatically identifies variances between medications dispensed from the cabinet versus medications documented as administered and/or wasted, saving significant time.

Omnicell Analytics, an easy-to-use, web-based diversion analytics software that transforms real-time data into actionable insight to help detect potential drug diversion more efficiently.

"At Omnicell, we understand the vital role nurses play in contributing to patient care, especially the impact their time at the bedside has on patient outcomes and satisfaction," said Nhat H. Ngo, executive vice president, marketing, strategy, and business development at Omnicell. "We're excited to attend AONE 2018 and showcase how we work with nurses to maximize their time and positively impact care."

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications and supplies across all care settings. Omnicell is revolutionizing the patient medication experience from hospital to home by empowering providers to keep each patient at the center of care. The Company's autonomous approach to medication management leverages a differentiated platform for hardware and workflow software solutions, real-time predictive intelligence, and performance-driven partnerships to help drive operational, financial, and clinical success for customers.

Supporting the highest level of patient safety is essential to excellent patient care. As a leader in medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, IV robotics, analytics software, and medication adherence and packaging systems, Omnicell is focused on delivering solutions for medication availability, affordability, safety, and adherence. Over 4,000 customers worldwide use Omnicell® automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety.

Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions, used by over 32,000 institutional and retail pharmacies in North America and the United Kingdom, are designed to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

For more information about Omnicell, Inc. please visit www.omnicell.com.

OMCL-G

Editor's Notes:

All Omnicell news releases (financial, acquisitions, products, technology etc.) are issued exclusively by PR Newswire and are immediately thereafter posted on the company's external website, omnicell.com. Omnicell and the Omnicell logo design are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. All other brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.







1 Time to first dose for piperacillin-tazobactam was measured using the Omnicell automated dispensing system in comparison to a competitive system previously used at Hackensack University Medical Center. Results were presented by Hackensack UMC at the New Jersey Society of Health-System Pharmacists annual meeting on April 24, 2015. 2 Rapid City Regional Hospital, 2014.





View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicells-medication-management-automation-portfolio-to-be-featured-at-the-american-organization-of-nurse-executives-2018-conference-300626759.html

SOURCE Omnicell, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.omnicell.com

