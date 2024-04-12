Omnichannel Advertising Leader Skai Announces Winners of Its 2024 ShopAble Media Awards

These awards recognize brands and agencies for executing high-performing digital media programs via Skai's platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , the omnichannel advertising platform uniquely focused on walled garden media, just announced the winners of its 2024 ShopAble Media Awards, which honor consumer goods and retail brands and agencies for their their exceptional use of Skai solutions and driving impressive business results. This year's awards boasted more categories than ever before and a record number of entrants from around the world competing for recognition for their outstanding work.

With third-party cookie deprecation looming, digital advertising is undergoing a transformation. Consumers are now in control, and retailers' first-party data is taking center stage. However, the concept of treating retail media as a standalone channel is already becoming outdated; industry leaders prefer to manage it as part of a holistic commerce media strategy that is full-funnel and omnichannel by nature. In fact, omnichannel retail media ad spending is expected to grow an exponential 28.6% in the US in 2024, reaching $59.8 billion.

Winners of the 2024 ShopAble Media Awards are at the center of this inflection point for the industry, utilizing Skai's platform to oversee and orchestrate campaigns that maximize both maturing and emerging channels to engage customers and generate significant business outcomes.

Here are the 2024 winners:

Marshall Associates and Simplay3 won in the Retail Media Excellence category for using Skai to run high-performing campaigns across one or more retail media networks.

and won in the Retail Media Excellence category for using Skai to run high-performing campaigns across one or more retail media networks. Publicis Media - LeOne and Haleon were presented the award for Omnichannel Excellence for utilizing Skai's cross-channel activation and optimization to run successful campaigns.

and were presented the award for Omnichannel Excellence for utilizing Skai's cross-channel activation and optimization to run successful campaigns. Haleon won the Innovation in Data award for using data in innovative ways to supercharge its campaigns.

won the Innovation in Data award for using data in innovative ways to supercharge its campaigns. HP was celebrated with the Global Excellence award for leveraging Skai to scale advertising performance across multiple countries.

was celebrated with the Global Excellence award for leveraging Skai to scale advertising performance across multiple countries. Channel Bakers and Razer were honored in the Walmart Connect Excellence category for using Skai to run effective Walmart Connect campaigns and drive impressive business results.

and were honored in the Walmart Connect Excellence category for using Skai to run effective Walmart Connect campaigns and drive impressive business results. Marketwake and Yamaha were recognized with the Non-Endemic Excellence award for using Skai to run their retail media display campaigns.

and were recognized with the Non-Endemic Excellence award for using Skai to run their retail media display campaigns. Lauren Bennett from Rakuten Advertising and Nick Menicucci from eAccountable were named the Skai Champions of the Year for excelling in using Skai and for championing the platform across their respective teams.

"Retail media is projected to be the fastest-growing channel for advertising in the coming years as it expands to include diverse advertising strategies across the consumer journey. This full-funnel and omnichannel evolution will challenge brands and agencies to adapt their approach, creativity, data use, and budgeting to stay competitive in a dynamic market. The 2024 Skai ShopAble Media Awards acknowledge those that have already proven themselves up to the challenge," said Gil Sadeh, Chief Growth Officer at Skai. "We are thrilled to congratulate our winners for setting new standards in commerce and omnichannel media excellence."

Winning entries showcased the business challenge, clear campaign objectives, exceptional use of Skai solutions, and exceptional business results that surpassed goals. To learn more about the ShopAble Media Awards, visit https://skai.io/shopable-media-awards/

About Skai

Skai is an omnichannel advertising platform, uniquely enabling brands and agencies to run data-driven programs across walled garden media. It empowers both media leaders and activation teams to drive impactful results from their advertising program with AI-powered decisioning, activation, and optimization solutions. Its partners include Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Walmart Connect, Apple Search Ads, Instacart, Criteo, TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, Meta, and more.

For over a decade, Skai has earned the trust from notable brands such as HP, Doordash, Sony, Philips, and L'Oreal. Renowned for innovation and a values-driven culture, Skai is headquartered in San Francisco and Tel Aviv with eight international locations.

Visit skai.io for more information.

SOURCE Skai