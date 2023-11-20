Omnichannel Shoppers Spend 1.5x More Than Single Channel Buyers, and Are 3x More Loyal Than Digital-Only Customers

Wynshop

20 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Grocery Doppio's Omnichannel Grocery Shopper report reveals omnichannel buyers' shopping and spending habits, as well as how grocers can effectively target these profitable customers.

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of the Industry: The Omnichannel Grocery Shopper report, announced today by Grocery Doppio, presents findings from a study conducted jointly by Incisiv and FMI - The Food Industry Association in partnership with Wynshop. This collaborative research focuses on current trends among omnichannel grocery shoppers.

The report reveals an increasing preference for a hybrid approach amongst American grocery shoppers, with digital experiences playing an ever-growing role. Nearly three in four grocery customers now shop for groceries online at least part of the time. Omnichannel buyers spend 1.5x more every month than single channel buyers and are more than 3x more loyal than digital-only customers.

The Omnichannel Grocery Shopper report reflects interviews with more than 5,100 grocery shoppers and over 200 grocery executives, as well as data from other Grocery Doppio studies.

Key findings from "State of the Industry: The Omnichannel Grocery Shopper" report include: 

  • Digital influence continues to grow, even for in-store buyers
    —In these five categories of grocery, most sales occur through digital channels: beverages (53%); pantry (73%); personal care (73%); household (76%) and pets (83%).
    —Customers use digital tools even before entering a store, to make shopping lists (77%), confirm item availability (76%), and research an item's location within the store (69%).
  • Omnichannel shoppers spend more and churn less than single channel patrons
    —Patrons who buy via multiple channels spend an average of $1,043/month—1.5x more than those who buy online only ($659) or in-store only ($669).
    —Omnichannel buyers are more loyal than digital-only buyers: On average, omnichannel buyers churn after 4.2 bad experiences vs. only 1.3 bad experiences for digital-only patrons.
  • Loyalty is up for grabs, but grocers must reduce friction
    —Customers reported the experience that has the highest impact on their loyalty is how grocers handle inventory status and out of stock items (84%), followed by checkout (79%) and the pickup experience (77%).

"Grocers must improve their understanding of shopping missions," said Gaurav Pant, Chief Insights Officer of both Incisiv and Grocery Doppio. "Customers are using digital channels for convenience, but still value physical stores for sensory experiences and immediate purchase needs."

"Our research finds parents are twice as likely as other consumers to shop online for groceries because of convenience," said Steve Markenson, vice president of research & insights for FMI. "It's important for food retailers and suppliers to keep convenience and relevance in mind when creating online and in-store shopping experiences. These elements are a big part of shoppers' new value matrix."

"Omnichannel buyers are grocers' number one target segment for a good reason," added Charlie Kaplan, Chief Revenue Officer at Wynshop. "Integrating physical and digital channels is the key to loyalty and profitability in the digital age."

The Omnichannel Shopper report is one of many resources available on Grocery Doppio. Grocery Doppio is a free, independent source of grocery insights and data designed to help grocers jumpstart, accelerate, and sustain digital growth. Grocery Doppio brings together research-driven grocery content, fact-based observations, and industry expert perspectives, to deliver a monthly performance scorecard that identifies improvement opportunities for grocery retailers.

To download Grocery Doppio's "State of the Industry: The Omnichannel Shopper," click here.

About Incisiv
Incisiv is a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption in their industry. Incisiv offers consumer industry executives responsible for digital transformation a trusted platform to share and learn in a non-competitive setting, and the tools necessary to improve digital maturity, impact, and profitability. More information is available at www.incisiv.com.

About FMI
As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier, and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain - from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services - to amplify the collective work of the industry.
www.fmi.org

About Wynshop
Wynshop is an ambitious team of digital innovators obsessed with a solitary mission—helping grocers and other local store-based retailers grow wildly successful online businesses. Its refreshingly easy-to-use digital commerce platform enables efficient in-house picking, reduces fulfillment costs, and gives retailers the ability to control every facet of their customers' digital shopping experience. This results in a more personalized customer journey and amplified shopper loyalty. Learn more at www.wynshop.com.

Media Contact:
Laurel Getz
[email protected]
203.767.5963

SOURCE Wynshop

