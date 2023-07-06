Omnicom Acquires Award Winning Creative Agency Grabarz & Partner

News provided by

Omnicom Group Inc.

06 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced the acquisition of Grabarz & Partner to further cement its leadership position in Germany, the fourth largest advertising market in the world.

Founded in 1993, Grabarz & Partner is a world-class creative agency headquartered in Hamburg. With more than 260 employees, the agency works with prominent global and local clients such as Deutsche Bahn, IKEA, Lidl and Porsche. It has been named to prestigious industry lists such as Cannes Lions' "Top Ten Independent Agencies of the Decade" and Campaign UK's "The World's Leading Independent Agencies". Grabarz & Partner's management team will continue to serve in their current roles following the closing of the transaction.

"We're thrilled to add one of the most creative agencies in Germany to our roster and to lean into its stellar reputation in one of Europe's most important economic regions for our clients," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "Our shared vision for creative excellence is what drew us to them, and we look forward to the impact they'll make as part of Omnicom. We welcome the entire Grabarz & Partner team to the group."

"Throughout our 30 years of existence, we've received many offers for our agency. Omnicom was the first one that truly piqued our interest as they presented us a tailor-made plan that took into account our goals and vision, our strategy as a creative agency, and, above all, our unique culture formed by the last three decades," said Ralf Heuel, co-founder and managing partner at Grabarz & Partner. "We are convinced this will be another successful chapter for Grabarz & Partner, one in which all our clients and employees will benefit."

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

About Grabarz & Partner
Founded in 1993, G&P is a world-class creative agency headquartered in Hamburg. With more than 260 employees, the agency works with prominent global and local clients such as Deutsche Bahn, IKEA, Lidl and Porsche. It has been named to prestigious industry lists such as Cannes Lions' "Top Ten Independent Agencies of the Decade", "Top Ten Independent Agencies of the Decade" by Horizont magazine, "Agency of the Year" by W&V magazine, Eurobest, and Clio awards, "Managers of the Year" by Horizont magazine and Campaign UK's "The World's Leading Independent Agencies".

About Omnicom
Omnicom (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

Also from this source

Omnicom Wins Most Creative Company of the Year at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

Omnicom Collaborates with AWS to Transform Advertising Campaign Development with Generative AI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.