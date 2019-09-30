Omnicom Agencies Uphold Creative Excellence at the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of winning Holding Company of the Year at the Cannes Lions Festival, Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) agencies topped industry lists at the 2019 Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity. For the sixth year in a row, BBDO received the night's top honor and was named Network of the Year, with TBWA placing third.

BBDO agencies also had a strong performance in the Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year category, with Colenso BBDO coming in first and BBDO Pakistan trailing shortly behind in third. For Media Agency of the Year, PHD Worldwide was awarded the third spot.

In total, 20 Omnicom agencies contributed to more than 120 Spike awards featuring work for 40 different clients. This included an impressive 12 Grand Prix awards, seven of which were from BBDO, three from TBWA and two from DDB:

Creative Effectiveness: "Project Free Period" by DDB Mudra for Johnson & Johnson

Design: "Signs of Love" by TBWA\Melbourne for ANZ Bank Australia

Digital: "Naughty or Nice Bauble" by Clemenger BBDO for Myer

Glass: "Sons #ShareTheLoad" by BBDO India for P&G India

Grand Prix for Good: "Stop Dowrymongering" by BBDO Pakistan for UN Women

Innovation: "7:1 Furniture Collection" by BBDO Bangkok for HomePro

Integrated: "Naughty or Nice Bauble" by Clemenger BBDO for Myer

Mobile: "Safety Hub" by CHE Proximity for NRMA

Music: "I'm Drinking It for You" by Colenso BBDO for DB Breweries

Outdoor: "Signs of Love" by TBWA\Melbourne for ANZ Bank Australia

Print & Outdoor Craft: "Grave of Thrones" by DDB Sydney for Foxtel

Print & Publishing: "One Mindful Mind" by TBWA\India for NeuroGen

"It's a proud moment to see two of our agency networks in the top three again, with Omnicom agencies claiming the highest honors in 12 out of the 23 award categories," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group. "Following our success at the Cannes Lions Festival, this achievement at Spikes Asia cements Omnicom's place as a worldwide creative leader and highlights the outstanding teams and agencies we've established within the APAC region."

Full details on all winners can be found on www.spikes.asia.

