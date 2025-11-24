Omnicom and Interpublic Receive Unconditional Clearance from the European Commission

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. ("Omnicom") (NYSE: OMC) and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. ("IPG") (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the European Commission has granted antitrust approval for Omnicom's acquisition of IPG, marking the last regulatory clearance required to complete the transaction. The companies expect to close the transaction by the close of business on Wednesday, creating the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth.

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.

IPG (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more.

