Omnicom Announces Closing of Acquisition of Flywheel

News provided by

Omnicom Group Inc.

02 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Flywheel Digital, the digital commerce business of Ascential (LSE: ASCL.L). Terms of the acquisition were first announced on October 30, 2023.

"We are thrilled to cross the finish line and officially welcome everyone at Flywheel to Omnicom," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. "Flywheel's best-in-class solutions are a game changer for our clients whose demand for digital commerce and retail media solutions continues to grow. When combined with our well-established offerings in commerce, media and precision marketing, we now have end-to-end services that outpace the competition."

The addition of Flywheel uniquely positions Omnicom to seamlessly integrate offerings across retail and brand media, digital and in-store commerce, as well as precision marketing. Omnicom will connect the audience and behavioral data in its open operating system Omni to the product and transaction data in Flywheel Commerce Cloud to provide its clients unmatched insights and analytics.

Flywheel will operate as a Practice Area within Omnicom and will be led by Duncan Painter, previously the CEO of Ascential.

"Joining the Omnicom network takes our organization to the next level. We can scale faster, leverage relationships, and combine data and technology efforts," said Duncan Painter, CEO of Flywheel. "We look forward to the unique offering created as we connect complementary data from Flywheel Commerce Cloud and Omni. The combination gives our clients an unmatched view of complex digital marketplaces and offers them new ways to automate, optimize, and measure their digital commerce and media spend."

Further details on the acquisition can be found in a presentation on Omnicom's investor relations website.

About Omnicom
Omnicom (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing, and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

About Flywheel
Flywheel operates a leading cloud-based digital commerce platform across the world's major digital marketplaces. It enables our clients to access near real-time performance measurement and improve sales, share, and profit. Through its expertise, scale, global reach, and highly sophisticated AI and data-powered solutions, Flywheel provides differentiated value for both the world's largest consumer product companies and fast-growing brands. These solutions can be tailored from pure self-service software to outsourced management of digital commerce marketplace operations and everything in between. With operations across the Americas, Europe, APAC, and China, Flywheel offers clients access to massive, global markets and has solutions for more than 400 digital marketplaces. To discover more about Flywheel's revolution in retail media technology visit www.flywheeldigital.com or view our video.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

