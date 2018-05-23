Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area

Building upon Omnicom's core growth strategies, the Experiential Group is focused on: strengthening new business development; creating customized teams for clients; better targeting of internal investments; improving expertise and knowledge across management teams; and creating more opportunities for our employees. Agencies within the Practice Area will continue to retain their strong individual brands and cultures.

"Omnicom Experiential Group provides us an opportunity to combine the strengths of our individual agencies to create an unmatched global offering for today's leading brands," said Cameron Parsons, CEO of GMR Marketing. "We know that marketing is changing at the speed of culture. Now, more than ever, creating a truly meaningful connection and building consumer trust through experiences gives us the power to change how people think, feel and behave."

Omnicom Experiential Group will include 1600 practitioners across 29 offices in 16 countries with leadership in five global hubs: London, Milwaukee, Paris, Sao Paulo and Shanghai. The group creates over 65,000 activations every year, which earn more than a billion engagements (digital and physical). With one in three CMOs saying they will set aside 21-50% of their budgets for experiential elements (2017 Freeman Global Brand Experience Study), the group is poised to capitalize on the sector's growth.

Omnicom Experiential Group is led by a board consisting of the founding members, Cameron Parsons, CEO, GMR Marketing, Cyril Giorgini, CEO, Auditoire and Michael Wyrley-Birch, CEO, TRO Group.

Omnicom Experiential Group has been formed to fill a significant gap in the market. Bringing these agencies together delivers an unmatched global footprint with world-class experiential expertise. This further allows Omnicom to support the evolving needs of global brands, who seek agency solutions that are scalable, nimble and cross-border, while maintaining local relevance.

"We all know that more and more people seek experiences over material objects. Omnicom Experiential Group gives us a global toolbox of capabilities and talent to bring brand experiences to life anywhere, anytime," said Cyril Giorgini, CEO of Auditoire. "For global brands with a need to deliver global strategies with local insight, there is no better solution."

"In the current environment where fast-changing technology and customer requirements are driving change, speed is a key competitive edge for our clients," said Michael Wyrley-Birch, CEO, TRO Group. "As a borderless agency, we can develop global strategies and creative that are relevant and implemented by our local experts at the speed that keeps our clients ahead of the competition."

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

ABOUT OMNICOM EXPERIENTIAL GROUP

Omnicom Experiential Group is a curated collection of experiential agencies that combines world-class experiential expertise with an unmatched global footprint. Formed to fill a significant gap in the market, the collaboration brings together some of the best brand experience talent in the world and delivers scalable, borderless solutions on both a local and global level. Omnicom Experiential Group includes Auditoire, DOIT!, GMR Marketing, Luxury Makers and TRO, creating a network of 29 offices in 16 countries. For more information, please visit omceg.com.

