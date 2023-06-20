Omnicom Enters Strategic Collaboration with Google Cloud

News provided by

Omnicom Group Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud that offers the group unique access to the Vertex AI platform. This includes foundation models such as PaLM 2 and Imagen which can be applied to various use cases in the fields of creativity, summarization of knowledge, discoverability, and automation. The models will be integrated into Omnicom's open operating system, Omni, enabling agency and client teams to accelerate the content development process for marketing campaigns.

Among the several foundation models offered within the partnership is Google Cloud's text-to-image model, Imagen. Launched in May, Imagen allows organizations to generate and customize studio-grade images at scale from input text with low latency and enterprise-grade data governance.

Once deployed within Omni, Google Cloud Imagen will enable more than 17,000 trained and certified users to leverage Omni audience intelligence and campaign workflow to create customized images in minutes, define, activate, and measure the impact.

"We're thrilled to have another first-mover advantage with Google Cloud's foundation models and to continue strengthening the use of Generative AI within Omnicom," said Jonathan Nelson, CEO,  Omnicom Digital. "By creating Omni as an open operating system, we're able to quickly integrate these innovative models and mobilize them to thousands of Omnicom employees that use Omni. We're especially excited to see how Imagen will unlock greater inspiration for our people and elevate the ideas created for clients."

"At Google Cloud we are committed to bringing the power of our transformational foundation models to people with all levels of technical experience so that everyone has an opportunity to innovate in entirely new ways," said June Yang, Vice President of Cloud AI and Industry Solutions at Google Cloud. "Our partnership with Omnicom deepens this commitment as it allows marketers to create studio-grade images with mask-free editing for any business need, in a platform where they are already familiar, with only a few typing prompts. We cannot wait to see what they create!"

This partnership is the latest collaboration between Google and Omnicom, who have closely collaborated together for decades. This includes their early collaboration as a alpha partner for  clean room integrations with Ads Data Hub.

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

Also from this source

With Launch of Omni Commerce, Omnicom Brings Connectivity to Fragmented Investment Landscape

With Omni Assist, Omnicom Leverages First-Mover Access to Open AI to Accelerate the Timeline from Insights to Outcomes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.