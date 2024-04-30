Omnicom Establishes Scholarship for Journalism Students at Mercer University

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced it is funding a new scholarship for Mercer University students pursuing a journalism major within the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Titled the Omnicom Reg Murphy Scholarship in Journalism, the scholarship will be awarded to up to 10 students annually for the next 10 years.

Omnicom Chairman and CEO John Wren is a longtime friend of J. Reginald "Reg" Murphy. The scholarship was born out of their bond and Murphy's long-time service to Omnicom as a former independent director on the company's board.

Murphy is a loyal Mercer alumnus and supporter, having served five terms on the University's Board of Trustees. He received the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1971 and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University in 1975.

In addition, Murphy and his wife, Diana, have been big supporters of several areas of the University, including the Mercer Athletic Foundation, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and Mercer University Press. In December 2023, Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism was formally named the Reg Murphy Center for Collaborative Journalism in recognition of Murphy's contributions to the profession and his alma mater.

"This scholarship acknowledges Reg's impact on journalism as well as encourages students who are eager to make their own mark," said Wren. "Mercer, Omnicom and close associate Terry Adamson will work together to identify high achievers who display a passion for journalism and a determination to excel. We look forward to creating a bridge between Mercer's journalism students and the professional opportunities available at Omnicom."

In addition to the scholarships provided, Omnicom will supply a limited number of student internship opportunities for journalism majors at various Omnicom offices in Atlanta and the New York region.

The scholarship will provide financial support to Mercer students pursuing a degree in journalism and will further strengthen the school's commitment to creating leaders who make a positive difference in the world. Juniors or seniors who have demonstrated engagement in the major and shown aptitude and curiosity in journalism and media studies will be eligible for the scholarship. As part of the application process, candidates will describe their interest in the profession and detail their involvement in the Reg Murphy Center for Collaborative Journalism. Applications will open in the Fall of 2024.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.

About the Reg Murphy Center for Collaborative Journalism

The Reg Murphy Center for Collaborative Journalism (CCJ) is a unique partnership between Mercer University, The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting and 13WMAZ, with generous support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and The Peyton Anderson Foundation. The Center's groundbreaking collaboration has students, faculty and veteran journalists working together in a joint newsroom. Learning in a "teaching hospital" model, students engage the community using the latest digital tools and leave with a strong portfolio of published work. Learn more at ccj.mercer.edu.

About Mercer University

Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. With more than 9,100 students enrolled in 12 schools and colleges, on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta; medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus; and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties, Mercer is ranked among the top tier and best values of national research universities by U.S. News & World Report. The Mercer Health Sciences Center includes the University's School of Medicine and Colleges of Nursing, Health Professions and Pharmacy. Mercer is affiliated with six teaching hospitals – Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center in Macon; Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah; Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus; and SGMC Health in Valdosta. The University also has an educational partnership with Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins. It operates an academic press and a performing arts center in Macon and an engineering research center in Warner Robins. Mercer Medicine, the clinical faculty practice of the School of Medicine, is based in Macon and operates additional clinics in Sumter, Clay, Putnam, Harris, Taylor and Glynn counties. Mercer is one of only 293 institutions nationwide to shelter a chapter of The Phi Beta Kappa Society, the nation's most prestigious academic honor society; one of eight institutions to hold membership in the Georgia Research Alliance; and the only private university in Georgia to field an NCAA Division I athletic program. www.mercer.edu.

