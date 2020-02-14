Omnicom Extends Agreement of $2.5 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) announced today the amendment and extension of its multiyear revolving credit facility to February 2025. Amounts available for borrowings under the facility are unchanged at $2.5 billion. The agreement includes two one-year extensions of the facility on any anniversary date with bank approvals.

There were no borrowings outstanding under the prior revolving credit facility at December 31, 2019.

