Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group

Building upon Omnicom's core growth strategies, the Brand Consulting Group is focused on: strengthening new business development; creating customized teams for clients; better targeting of internal investments; improving expertise and knowledge across management teams; and creating more opportunities for our employees. Omnicom executive Chuck Brymer will lead the new group as Chairman. Mark O'Brien, currently CFO of Interbrand, will assume the role of COO.

The Brand Consulting Group will combine the global expertise of the following agencies: Hall & Partners, Interbrand, C Space, OurCreative, Siegel + Gale, Sterling Brands and Wolff Olins.

"We have simplified our organization structure and service offerings to ensure that our client teams consist of the best talent no matter what agency they sit in or where they are located," said John Wren, President and CEO, Omnicom Group. "Together and as strong independent brands, the Brand Consulting Group provides the best of the best in the branding business – from talent and ideas to innovation and creativity."

Brymer added, "By leveraging the tools and resources of this group of agencies, we can help brands forge deeper, more meaningful connections at speed and scale. I look forward to charting a successful path forward for the benefit of our clients and employees."

Agencies within the Practice Area will continue to retain their strong brands and cultures while continuing to operate as independent businesses. Coordination across management teams and top client leaders will also optimize the performance of our agencies and help drive growth for our clients.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

