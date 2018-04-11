Omnicom Group Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) will publish its first quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The company will host a conference call to review first quarter results on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 8:30 AM (ET). The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (800) 230-1093 (domestic) and (612) 288-0340 (international). In addition, the conference call will be simulcast and archived at http://investor.omnicomgroup.com/investor-rel ations/news-events-and-filings .