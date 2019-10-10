Omnicom Group Schedules Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) will publish its third quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The company will host a conference call to review third quarter results on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 8:30 AM (ET). Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 692-8955 (domestic) or (234) 720-6979 (international), along with access code 4760782. In addition, the conference call will be simulcast and archived at http://investor.omnicomgroup.com/investor-relations/news-events-and-filings.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

