Omnicom Media Group Agencies Named Top Performing Media Networks At Cannes Lions

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) dominated the Media Network of the Festival competition at the 2021 Cannes Festival of Media. OMG agencies PHD and OMD earned first and second place respectively in the highly competitive category that honors the best performing media agency. Traditionally known as Media Network of the Year, the name of the award was adjusted for the 2021 festival to reflect that this year's judging encompassed two years of work following the cancellation of the 2020 festival due to Covid-19.

PHD Worldwide took the Media Agency of the Festival title, winning a total of two Gold Lions and three Bronze, while OMD secured its spot right behind its sister agency in the Media Network ranking with a Gold and two Silvers. In addition to dominating that coveted competitive category, OMG saw all three of it networks make a trip to the virtual awards stage, with Hearts & Science taking home a Silver and a Bronze.

With a total of 10 Media Lions won by its three agencies, OMG was the most awarded media agency holding company of the 2021 festival.

"This recognition validates OMG's relentless focus on the fundamentals that are essential to great work - talent and technology," says OMG CEO Daryl Simm. "Powered by the Omni marketing operating system, every day we have the best minds in the business collaborating across channels, agencies and hemispheres to deliver data-driven, people-powered solutions that drive growth for our clients. This honor is due to – and belongs to – each and every one of them."

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes full- service media agencies Hearts & Science , OMD and PHD ; performance marketing agency Resolution ; Optimum Sports Media and Marketing ; and the Annalect data and analytics division that developed and manages the Omni marketing operating system underpinning all Omnicom agencies

