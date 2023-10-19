Omnicom Media Group and NBCUniversal Partner to Deliver Transformational CTV Reporting Capability

Announcement of First-to-Market Program Level Reporting Caps

Advertising Week News Blitz from OMG's Council on Accountability and Standards in Advertising

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG) the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) and NBCUniversal are partnering to deliver program-level reporting at scale across the network's streaming platforms. This first-to-market capability leverages NBCUniversal's NBCUnified Access (previously known as Audience Insights Hub) privacy-minded clean room technology to give advertisers visibility into where their ads are delivered and whether the content aligns to brand values – information that is critical to spend decisioning but has not been available for CTV media buys until now.

CASA CTV Standards

"Connected Television is rapidly becoming the primary channel for consuming long-form video, surpassing time spent watching traditional broadcast and cable television - yet its growth as an advertising medium has been hampered by its inability to provide the same level of control, transparency and safety for brands as its traditional counterparts," says Kelly Metz, OMG Managing Director for Advanced TV. "For that reason, NBCUniversal's program level reporting capability is a game changer. Not only will it have transformative impact on planning and buying across NBCUniversal's streaming properties - it also marks a watershed moment for the category by changing the CTV investment conversation from buying the audience for the platform to buying the audience for the content."

With this capability, NBCUniversal is delivering on key priorities from the CTV standards published in 2021 by OMG's Council on Accountability and Standards in Advertising (CASA) - a collaboration of OMG agencies, clients and media partners committed to enhancing quality control and transparency for advertisers across social, SSP, retail and CTV channels. Working with the leading streaming partners - including NBCUniversal - CASA is enabling capabilities that will drive category growth by making CTV a more effective and safer investment for brands.

"The future of streaming depends on media owners standing behind the value of their content," says Dominick Vangeli, NBCUniversal SVP/General Manager for Advanced Advertising & Partnerships. "And at NBCUniversal we fully stand behind our content and believe that brand safety and quality are inextricably linked, which is why we are creating this new capability in partnership with OMG."

Today's announcement caps a series of Advertising Week reports from OMG revealing the advances in advertiser control and seller transparency that the CASA initiative is enabling across social, SSP, retail and CTV channels.

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), delivers transformational experiences for consumers, clients, and talent. Powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system, OMG connects best -in-class capabilities that enable our full-service media agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science to deliver more relevant and actionable consumer experiences; more productive and proactive client experiences; and more collaborative and rewarding talent experiences for the more than 23,000 people serving the world's leading brands in OMG agencies around the globe.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

