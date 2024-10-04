OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SNAPCHAT WITH NEW RESEARCH AND SNAP STAR COLLAB STUDIO COLLABORATION WITH OMG'S CREO

Collab Studio partnership launches with new research from eye square revealing Snapchat creators lead the category in likeability and valued recommendations

Partnership marks a clean sweep across major platforms for OMG's influencer agency

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creo, Omnicom Media Group's full-service creator and influencer marketing agency, is partnering with Snapchat's Snap Star Collab Studio to develop brand campaigns with the platform's top-tier creators - known as Snap Stars - that will deliver impact at all levels of the marketing funnel.

The Snap Star Collab Studio offers a managed service production program that facilitates collaborations between marketers and creators ensuring alignment between brand objectives and creator style; and providing production and management services to support high quality, authentic branded content that engages consumers and drives results. As a Studio partner, Creo will be able to layer customized audience data from Omni - the open operating system that supports all Omnicom agencies - across all stages of its clients' creator campaigns, from discovery to content creation to activation, to inform decisioning and optimize outcomes. Additionally, Creo will have first look options on new products and services; participate in the Studio product council; and co-author consumer research that will inform more precise planning and measurement in a category that is capturing an increasing share of marketers' spend.

The Creo/Snap partnership will launch with an Advertising Week event on Wednesday October 9 @ 4.30pm, where the findings of the partnership's inaugural research effort will be presented in conjunction with eye square, a leading global market research company. The research examines the growing impact of creator content on mid and lower funnel outcomes and leverages eye square's new Digital Experience research methodology.

Preliminary research findings in the US market - using eye square's proprietary ad to cart technology - found that seeing a creator's ad prior to a product focused ad drove a significant increase in brand purchases on an eCommerce site. More than two-thirds (67%) of respondents also reported that creators' opinions are relevant during the (consideration and) purchase phase. Creo president Kevin Blazaitis pointed to a key finding of the study – Creators on Snapchat were more likely to be perceived as likable genuine, and "like a friend", and their recommendations carried more weight compared to creators on other social platforms - in summing up the benefits that the partnership will deliver to the more than three dozen leading brands on the agency's roster.

"As our global community of 432M Daily Active Users continues to grow and engagement across the platform increases, we are excited to expand our multi-faceted partnership with OMG in the Creator space," says Jesse Mitchell, Senior Manager, Global Agency Development, Snap Inc. "Our new research, fielded by eye square using proprietary inContext technology in the Snap Spotlight environment, found that Creator campaigns boost sales and brand lift, and we look forward to accelerating success with OMG clients across the globe."

Adds eye square EVP for Brand and Media Experience Stefan Schönherr, "Using our InContext technology, brands can assess users' reaction to ads in real time and our AdtoCart technology can definitively determine if users are taking action after they see an ad. Together, they played a pivotal role in demonstrating how creator messaging can improve brand reputation and drive performance for marketers."

The partnership is the latest in a series of strategic alliances that Creo has forged in 2024 across every leading platforms - including Google, TikTok, Amazon, and Meta – that support its unique "influencers as a media channel" approach by enabling more precise planning and measurement and connecting creator content to consumer actions.

"Influencer marketing gives brands the ability to go beyond connecting with consumers or engaging with consumers to having a relationship with consumers through the creators whom they welcome into their lives," says Blazaitis. "Like any good relationship, the bond between creator and consumer is rooted in affinity, authenticity, and trust - and as the research shows, Snap Stars are uniquely effective in delivering on these qualities. The combination of Omni audience insights with a singularly likeable and trusted creator marketplace will enhance the impact and outcomes of our clients' influencer investments at all points of the customer journey."

About Creo

Creo, a division of Omnicom Media Group, is as a data-driven, end-to-end influencer marketing agency that leverages the power of Omni - the open operating system that supports all Omnicom agencies – to approach influencer marketing like a media channel that can be planned, measured and optimized to deliver impact at all levels of the marketing funnel. For more information visit creo.com.

About Snap

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company's three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com.

About eye square

eye square is a global market research company that focuses on understanding implicit and behavioral data in the context of media experiences. We believe that the understanding of the human experience in a holistic way (see/ feel/think/act) delivers more meaningful insights for marketers, advertisers, and agencies around the globe. Our Digital Experience Sandbox provides an experimental research framework to analyze controlled ad and media experiences in a live environment. For more information, visit eye-square.com.

Source: 2024 Creators: Impact of Perceptions on Brand Outcomes study conducted by eye square and commissioned by Snap Inc and Omnicom Media Group, July 2024 - Aug 2024, Total Social Media Users N = 5361, 13-49 years, 43% 13-29y, 57% 30-49y, US Market Only

