Omnicom Media Group, National Minority Suppliers Development Council Partner To Advance Certification For Diverse Content Creators

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG) the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) and the National Minority Suppliers Development Council (NMSDC), America's most influential and successful minority business development organization, are entering into a first-of-its-kind partnership to help content creators of diverse backgrounds earn the NMSDC's minority business enterprise (MBE) certification – a designation that that will help level the playing field for diverse creators by elevating them in the media selection process.

"Our goal in partnering with the NMSDC - the gold standard for minority-owned certification - is to build the industry's only database of certified creators, enabling a new media channel for diverse investment," says OMG North America CEO Scott Hagedorn, who notes that this is the latest example of OMG collaborating with a D&I partner to create an investment environment that is both favorable for diverse media owners, and aligned to marketers performance needs. "Earlier this year we partnered with a minority-owned SSP and others to enable the launch of more than 150 private marketplaces that helped diverse publishers gain a greater share of spend. Working with the NMSDC, we're raising the bar, moving beyond curating diverse inventory to creating it -- an influencer marketing channel that will give diverse creators more opportunities to strategically and effectively partner with our clients."

Under the terms of the partnership, OMG will identify candidates for MBE certification through its Diverse Creators Network (DCN), which is powered by the Omni marketing orchestration platform to surface creators that best align with a marketer's audience. Recognizing that cost can be a barrier for many young creators, OMG is establishing a grant program that will reimburse the application fee for each candidate. The grants, which will be administered by the NMSDC and supported in part by DCN media partners, will help assure equal access to the benefits of MBE certification - a badge that, depending on the advertiser, is required for spend to be attributed to diverse investment commitment.

Additionally, creators who earn an MBE certification will be eligible to participate in a comprehensive media and advertising education program that OMG will create and support within NMSDC Academy, as well as for the organization's Emerging Young Entrepreneurs (EYE) program. These workshops and seminars will also be hosted at the organization's annual national conference and regional events throughout the year.

"For 50 years NMSDC has been at the forefront of creating economic opportunities for all certified minority businesses," NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire. "Our partnership with Omnicom Media Group allows us to expand our reach to a new category of minority business owners - the young entrepreneurs who are re-defining media." Adds chairman of the board Jose Turkienicz "NMSDC is eager to offer diverse creators the validation, education and connections that can help them succeed in a highly competitive and still -emerging business category."

OMG has set a goal of sponsoring NMSDC certification for 500 diverse creators by the end of 2022.

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes full- service media agencies Hearts & Science, OMD and PHD; performance marketing agency Resolution; Optimum Sports Media and Marketing; and the Annalect data and analytics division that developed and manages the Omni marketing operating system underpinning all Omnicom agencies.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL MINORITY SUPPLIERS DIVERSITY COUNCIL

Chartered in 1972, The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) was stood up as a result of the civil rights movement in the late 1960s and continues to be the leading minority business development organization in the United States. NMSDC supports the economic sustainability of more than 12,000 certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and advances minority business development by facilitating procurement opportunities between its certified MBEs and its network of Corporate Members. The NMSDC network includes a National Office in New York, 23 affiliate regional councils, five international partner organizations and the Business Consortium Fund (BCF) as its funding arm.

SOURCE Omnicom Media Group

Related Links

https://omnicommediagroup.com

