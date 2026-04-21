Omnicom Media Study Warns of 'Negative Reach' as Frequency Misfires Undermine Campaign Performance

New report urges marketers to rethink frequency strategy amid fragmentation, signal loss, and rising consumer frustration

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As marketers grapple with fragmented media environments and diminishing signal fidelity, new research from Omnicom Media Intelligence argues that one of advertising's oldest metric - frequency - has become one of its most misunderstood and mismanaged.

The report, "Why Frequency Matters: Combating Negative Reach," finds that while frequency remains a critical driver of campaign effectiveness, overexposure is increasingly eroding returns, creating what the company terms "negative reach" - the point at which repeated impressions frustrate consumers and damage brand perception.

"Frequency has always been foundational, but the way it needs to be managed today is fundamentally different," said Joanna O'Connell, Chief Intelligence Officer, Omnicom Media North America. "In a fragmented, privacy-first ecosystem, the risk isn't just under-delivery - it's over-delivery in the wrong places, at the wrong moments, to the same audiences."

The study challenges long-held assumptions around optimal frequency, noting that while effectiveness often falls within a two-to-seven exposure range, there is no universal threshold. Instead, outcomes are highly dependent on campaign objectives, audience dynamics, and media context.

More critically, the research highlights how quickly frequency can become counterproductive, with consumers reporting high levels of frustrations when exposed to the same ad repeatedly within a single session - particularly on streaming platforms where repetition is most pronounced.

Key Findings

No Universal Frequency Threshold Exists

While effectiveness often occurs between two and seven exposures, optimal frequency varies widely based on campaign goals, audience, and media environment.

While effectiveness often occurs between two and seven exposures, optimal frequency varies widely based on campaign goals, audience, and media environment. Overexposure Leads to "Negative Reach"

Excessive repetition can actively harm brand perception. The study defines "negative reach" as the point at which repeated impressions create frustration and diminish effectiveness rather than enhance it.

Excessive repetition can actively harm brand perception. The study defines "negative reach" as the point at which repeated impressions create frustration and diminish effectiveness rather than enhance it. Consumer Frustration Escalates Quickly

More than 60% of consumers report seeing the same ad multiple times in a single session on streaming and social platforms, with frustration rising sharply after repeated exposures in one sitting. (And more than half would pay a premium be avoid seeing the same ads repeatedly within a single streaming session).

More than 60% of consumers report seeing the same ad multiple times in a single session on streaming and social platforms, with frustration rising sharply after repeated exposures in one sitting. (And more than half would pay a premium be avoid seeing the same ads repeatedly within a single streaming session). Variety Matters More Than Volume

Consumers are far more tolerant of seeing ads across different platforms than they are of repeated exposure within the same environment.

At the same time, Omnicom Media's analysis shows that when managed effectively across channels, coordinated exposure can significantly improve outcomes, particularly in driving new-to-brand conversions.

Cracking the Code on Frequency Management

The report provided the impetus for Omnicom Media's collaboration with leading streamers – including Amazon, AMC, Disney, Fox, NBCU, Roku, Paramount, and Samsung - on the launch of a first-to-market video content planning capability that enables investment to more precisely manage frequency within and across linear and CTV environments.

Developed in collaboration with VideoAmp, the new capability - the latest enhancement to OM's Video Content Cross-Screen Planner - leverages VideoAmp's STB+ACR data, The Trade Desk's programmatic bid stream data, first party data from streaming partners, and Acxiom audience data to enable investment to more precisely manage frequency across the fragmented video ecosystem - reducing duplication and suppressing wasteful repetition within sessions, and reallocating impressions to drive incremental reach across screens.

The report also issues a call to action to marketers, urging a move away from reliance on static caps or legacy benchmarks toward the report calls for a more holistic, adaptive approach to frequency management.

"Frequency is no longer a box to check - it's a balancing act that sits at the center of performance, efficiency, and experience," O'Connell added. "The marketers who can manage that balance will be the ones who unlock real competitive advantage."

The report draws on proprietary Omnicom Media research conducted among U.S. consumers aged 18–65, combined with campaign data analysis and industry benchmarking to assess the evolving role of frequency in modern media strategy.

The full report can be accessed here.

Contact:

Isabelle Gauvry

[email protected]

About Omnicom Media

Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, is the world's largest global media management network. Powered by the Omni Intelligence Platform, Omnicom Media agencies leverage $73.5 billion in billings, 40,000+ specialists across 70+ markets, and the industry's most powerful portfolio of Identity (Acxiom RealID™), Commerce (Flywheel), and Intelligence (Q™) assets to design dynamic Growth Ecosystems that enable the world's most ambitious businesses to grow faster and smarter. The Omnicom Media portfolio includes leading global media agency brands OMD, Initiative, PHD, UM, Hearts & Science, and Mediahub; Data, Identity & Analytics powerhouses Acxiom and Annalect; and a broad spectrum of specialized services. For more information visit omnicommedia.com

SOURCE Omnicom Media