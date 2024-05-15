Omnicom Named a Leader in Commerce Services by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Services, Q2 2024" by Forrester Research, Inc.

Within Forrester's 24-criterion evaluation, Omnicom received the highest scores possible in 12 criteria, including commerce strategy, vision, innovation, retail media, platforms, data / analytics / AI, online and retail marketplaces, in-store services, partner ecosystem, and awards and creativity.

This recognition follows Omnicom's January 2024 acquisition of Flywheel Digital, a global leader in digital commerce. The addition of Flywheel established Omnicom as one of the world's largest buyers of retail media and solidified Omnicom's position as a global leader in end-to-end commerce experiences across hundreds of retailers and digital marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Alibaba, and more.

Flywheel builds upon the award-winning creative and omnichannel capabilities of Omnicom Commerce Group and the commerce technology leadership of Credera, Omnicom's digital transformation consultancy. With these combined capabilities, Omnicom has become a commerce powerhouse that helps clients accelerate into the rapidly expanding digital commerce and retail media sectors.

The Forrester evaluation noted that Omnicom "has acquired its way to a dominant position in the market, bringing Flywheel Digital and Credera into its marketplace platform and technology services to offer managed services for commerce operations and technology. Its enhanced portfolio keeps creativity and content at the core, but it's now strengthened with more data and performance-based experiences."

"Our ranking in this Forrester Wave™ reaffirms our decision to acquire Flywheel and add it to our Omni platform, strategic commerce offerings, and best-in-class talent," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "Our position as a leader proves our ability to orchestrate intelligent outcomes for our clients and keep pace with the evolution of our industry."

Omnicom's commerce offering is powered by Omni, its AI-powered open operating system, and Flywheel Commerce Cloud, a leading cloud-based digital commerce platform across the world's major digital marketplaces. By connecting Flywheel Commerce Cloud's product and transactional data with Omni's audience and behavioral data, Omnicom provides its clients a highly sophisticated solution for maximizing retail media effectiveness, driving product sales and profitability.

"Compared with others evaluated, Omnicom shows strategic strength in its partner ecosystem, offering extensive commerce platform support and marketplace presence," the report continued. "Supported by its strong Omni platform and its surprisingly (to us) large commerce and technology workforce, Omnicom is accelerating into commerce."

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.