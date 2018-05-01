Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America's Best Employers List

"From the very beginning, we have strived to make Omnicom a great place for people to work and build their career," says John Wren, CEO, Omnicom Group. "It is gratifying to see us ranked again as one of America's Best Employers and to lead our industry category. This recognition is a reflection of our continued success in attracting, developing and retaining the world's best talent."

America's Best Employers are chosen based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 30,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The mix of respondents (gender, age, region, educational level and ethnicity) in the sample is representative of the overall U.S. workforce. Where appropriate, subsidiaries of larger entities were combined for evaluation. The Forbes publication of "America's Best Employers 2018" can be found at http://www.forbes.com/bestemployers.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

