Omnicom Named World's Most Effective Holding Group

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) has been named the Most Effective Holding Group in the 2023 Effie Index®, the 13th annual ranking of the companies behind the world's most effective marketing initiatives. This is the second time within the past three years that Omnicom has received the coveted global title.

As part of Omnicom's strong performance, two of its agency networks placed in the top five of the Most Effective Agency Network category, with DDB Worldwide coming in second and BBDO Worldwide in fourth. AlmapBBDO (São Paulo) came out on top as the #1 Most Effective Agency Office globally.

At the regional level, Omnicom was named the #1 Holding Group in both Europe and Latin America, coming in the top three for North America and APAC. In Latin America, BBDO Worldwide and DDB Worldwide secured the top two spots for agency network and AlmapBBDO took the #1 spot for agency office.

"Creativity is always at our core, but to be extremely effective in today's world, you must find bold ways to marry that with the latest data and technology. Winning this title is a testament to our people and clients around the world who are willing to try innovative ideas that push the industry forward and lead to strong results," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. "I want to thank our people across all regions for their commitment to effectiveness and for creating work that drives intelligent outcomes for our clients."

The Effie Index identifies and ranks the most effective agencies, marketers, brands, networks, and holding companies by analyzing more than 4,750 finalist and winning entries from eligible global, regional, and national Effie Awards competitions around the world. Announced annually, it is the most comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness.

"Successful marketing is built on a culture of effectiveness, and this effectiveness is at the core of the Global Effie Index," said Traci Alford, Global CEO, Effie Worldwide. "The companies and agencies included in this year's rankings have demonstrated continued agility and creativity in delivering success for their brands across the globe. Omnicom secured its position with strong performances worldwide, achieving a top 3 ranking across Europe and LATAM, North America and APAC Regions. I would like to congratulate all the agency networks and teams involved for their dedication to delivering ideas that work."

This ranking comes on the heels of several other 2023 industry accolades for Omnicom, including being named Holding Company of the Year by Ad Age, Cannes Lions, Gerety, MediaPost and The One Show. To learn more about the 2023 Effie Index®, visit effieindex.com.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.

About Effie®

Effie leads, inspires and champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness globally. We work across 125 markets to deliver smart leadership, applicable insights, and the largest, most prestigious marketing effectiveness awards in the world. Winning an Effie has been a globally recognized symbol of outstanding achievement for over 50 years. We recognize the most effective brands, marketers, and agencies globally, regionally, and locally through our coveted effectiveness rankings, the Effie Index. Our ambition is to equip marketers everywhere with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration they need to succeed.

For more details, visit effie.org.

Effie Worldwide is a global 501c3 non-profit.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.