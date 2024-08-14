Omnicom PR Group Taps Matt Stafford as PR Group's President, International

Stafford will Focus on Key Catalysts for Growth in APAC and EMEA

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) today announced the appointment of communications industry veteran, Matt Stafford, to the position of OPRG President, International, effective November 18, 2024. Stafford will be based in Hong Kong and report to OPRG Chief Executive Officer Chris Foster.

Stafford will initially be based in Hong Kong and will transition to the UK in 2025. In this OPRG Corporate Role, he will partner with agency leadership in the region, including Joanne Wong who joined OPRG's largest agency Fleishman Hillard as APAC President earlier this year.

Foster said, "I've wanted an even stronger OPRG in APAC for a while but it took time to determine the best way to organize the portfolio in the region. Further deepening the leadership bench with a client-focused, market-tested leader like Matt is going to add to our momentum. I'm looking forward to working with him again."

Stafford added, "I'm excited about the opportunity to join OPRG; I've long admired what Chris and the team have done in transforming the group and am eager to help drive growth against a few key areas."

Previously, Stafford was Asia-Pacific President and Global President, Practices & Sectors, BCW, and former Cabinet Secretary for the Australian government. Matt also served as Director of Policy in the office of the Australian Prime Minister and as CEO of Greater China for Burson-Marsteller.

Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) is the largest global network of communications and consulting agencies in the world. It is home to three of the top global PR agencies FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and more than a dozen specialist agencies in corporate and public affairs, political consulting and advertising, language strategy, global health strategy and organizational transformation. OPRG is part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). www.TeamOPRG.com.

