Omnicom Precision Marketing Group's Credera Broadens Geographic Reach with New York City Office

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a full-service management consulting, user experience, and technology solutions firm, has announced the launch of a new office in New York City to support its growing list of clients. Credera is part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG).

"Opening a Credera office in New York City is an important part of our overall growth strategy," says Justin Bell, President & CEO of Credera. "It will help us expand the reach of our offerings and forge stronger relationships and partnerships with many OPMG clients, both in this region and globally. It also provides new opportunities for our talent to grow and continue to solve our clients' unique problems."

Founded in 1999, Credera today has a team of more than 400 talented business, technology, and user experience consultants across the United States. The firm partners closely with clients to drive uncommonly great business results through digital transformation, accelerated innovation, customer experience and insights driven by advanced analytics.

Credera is actively recruiting top management consulting, user experience, and technology talent to help companies revolutionize their organizations and produce greater outcomes. Credera will continue to focus on growing leaders through mentorship and continuing education opportunities.

Nate Raymond, senior manager, Kevin King, senior architect, and John Franks, principal, will serve as the leaders of the New York office. These three will continue fostering relationships with top clients while also nurturing Credera's growth and the career advancement of its talent.

About Credera

With over 400 consulting professionals in the United States, Credera drives digital transformation for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging industry leaders. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, Credera provides expert, objective advice to help solve complex business and technology challenges and leverages their deep capabilities in strategy, organization, process, analytics, user experience, and technology to help clients improve their business performance. For more information visit www.credera.com.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, adTech / marTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

About Omnicom Group Inc

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

