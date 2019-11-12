Omnicom Precision Marketing Group's Credera Opens New Chicago Office

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a digital consulting firm focused on innovation, transformation and efficiency, has announced the opening of a new office in Chicago to support client growth. Credera is part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG).

"Credera's new Chicago office is launching at a key time of growth for the firm," says Justin Bell, President & CEO of Credera. "As evidenced by our recent new office in New York City, we are expanding quickly to partner with our new clients along with other OPMG agencies. This growth will create additional opportunities for our talent to develop as leaders and trusted advisors to our clients."

Founded in 1999, Credera today has a team of more than 400 talented business, technology, and user experience consultants across the United States. The firm, which joined the OPMG family back in 2018, partners closely with clients to drive uncommonly great business results through digital transformation, accelerated innovation, customer experience and insights driven by advanced analytics.

Credera is actively recruiting top management consulting, user experience and technology talent in the Chicago area to help companies transform and produce greater results. Credera's culture of caring for one another and achieving excellent results will continue to grow through mentorship and continuing education opportunities.

About Credera

With over 400 consulting professionals in the United States, Credera drives digital transformation for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging industry leaders. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, Credera provides expert, objective advice to help solve complex business and technology challenges and leverages their deep capabilities in strategy, organization, process, analytics, user experience, and technology to help clients improve their business performance. For more information visit www.credera.com.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, adTech / marTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

About Omnicom Group Inc

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

