OMNICOM PRICES $600 MILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced the pricing of its public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.300% Senior Notes due 2034 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on November 1, 2034. The transaction is expected to close on August 2, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange or included in any automated quotation system.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.300 percent per annum. The Notes will be the unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Omnicom and will rank equal in right of payment to all its existing and future unsecured senior indebtedness.

Omnicom intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, along with available cash, to fund the repayment of its 3.65% Senior Notes due 2024 co-issued with Omnicom Capital Inc., which mature on November 1, 2024, of which $750 million aggregate principal amount was outstanding as of June 30, 2024.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer, solicitation or sale in such jurisdiction. The public offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A final prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the Notes offered in the offering may be obtained by contacting any of the following underwriters: BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at 1-800-503-4611 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, including statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, from time to time, the Company or its representatives have made, or may make, forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial position, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "would," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include: adverse economic conditions, including those caused by geopolitical events, international hostilities, acts of terrorism, public health crises, high and sustained inflation in countries that comprise our major markets, high interest rates, and labor and supply chain issues affecting the distribution of our clients' products; international, national, or local economic conditions that could adversely affect the Company or its clients; losses on media purchases and production costs incurred on behalf of clients; reductions in client spending, a slowdown in client payments, and a deterioration or disruption in the credit markets; the ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients in the manner anticipated; changes in client advertising, marketing, and corporate communications requirements; failure to manage potential conflicts of interest between or among clients; unanticipated changes related to competitive factors in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications industries; unanticipated changes to, or the ability to hire and retain key personnel; currency exchange rate fluctuations; reliance on information technology systems and risks related to cybersecurity incidents; effective management of the risks, challenges and efficiencies presented by utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and related partnerships in our business; changes in legislation or governmental regulations affecting the Company or its clients; risks associated with assumptions the Company makes in connection with acquisitions, its critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; the Company's international operations, which are subject to the risks of currency repatriation restrictions, social or political conditions, and an evolving regulatory environment in high-growth markets and developing countries; and risks related to our environmental, social, and governance goals and initiatives, including impacts from regulators and other stakeholders, and the impact of factors outside of our control on such goals and initiatives. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" and Item 7, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.