OMNICOM PRICES SENIOR NOTES OFFERINGS

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced the pricing of its public offerings of (i) $1.7 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes (collectively, the "USD Notes") to be issued by Omnicom and (ii) €600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes to be issued by Omnicom Finance Holdings plc (the "Euro Notes Issuer"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Omnicom, which Euro Notes (as defined below) will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Omnicom. The offerings are comprised of the following tranches:

$400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.200% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes");

$700 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2033 (the "2033 Notes");

$600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.300% Senior Notes due 2036 (the "2036 Notes"); and

€600 million aggregate principal amount of 3.850% Senior Notes due 2034 (the "Euro Notes").

The offerings are expected to close on March 2, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The offerings are not conditioned on each other.

The USD Notes Offering

The 2029 Notes, 2033 Notes and the 2036 Notes will mature on March 2, 2029, June 2, 2033 and June 2, 2036, respectively. The USD Notes will be the unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Omnicom and will rank equal in right of payment to all its existing and future unsecured senior indebtedness.

The USD Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange or included in any automated quotation system.

Omnicom intends to use the net proceeds from the USD Notes offering to fund the repayment of its 3.600% Senior Notes due 2026 co-issued with Omnicom Capital Inc., which mature on April 15, 2026, of which $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount was outstanding as of December 31, 2025, and any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include working capital expenditures, fixed asset expenditures, acquisitions, repayment of commercial paper and short-term debt, refinancing of other debt, repurchases of Omnicom's common stock or other capital transactions.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are acting as joint global coordinators and joint book-running managers and BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the USD Notes offering.

The Euro Notes Offering

The Euro Notes will mature on May 2, 2034. The Euro Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Omnicom. The Euro Notes and the related guarantee will be the unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the Euro Notes Issuer and Omnicom, respectively, and will rank equal in right of payment to all of their respective existing and future unsecured senior indebtedness.

A listing application will be made to have the Euro Notes listed on The New York Stock Exchange, which will be subject to approval by The New York Stock Exchange. If such a listing is obtained, the Euro Notes Issuer will have no obligation to maintain such listing, and the Euro Notes Issuer may delist the Euro Notes at any time.

The Euro Notes Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the Euro Notes offering for general corporate purposes, which could include working capital expenditures, fixed asset expenditures, acquisitions, repayment of commercial paper and short-term debt, refinancing of other debt, repurchases of Omnicom's common stock or other capital transactions.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch are acting as joint global coordinators and joint book-running managers and BNP PARIBAS and HSBC Bank plc are acting as joint book-running managers for the Euro Notes offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer, solicitation or sale in such jurisdiction. The public offerings are being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world‑class agency brands, exceptional talent, and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to address clients' most critical growth priorities.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that may affect Omnicom's business, including those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" and Item 7, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Omnicom's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in other documents filed from time to time with the SEC.

