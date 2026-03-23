Omnicom Production Accelerates North America Momentum with New Leadership Team

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Production today announced a new leadership structure for North America with the appointment of three new Regional Presidents across East, Central, and West. This evolution reflects the strong performance of the U.S. business, growing client demand, and the company's vision to redefine the role of production for the modern, AI-driven era.

Omnicom Production: L-R Deborah Heslip, JT Pierce, Alissa Hansen and Steve Ferreira

Under the new structure, Deborah Heslip (West), JT Pierce (East), and Steve Ferreira (Central), will report directly to Alissa Hansen, CEO, North America at Omnicom Production. New to the organization, each brings strong industry experience, which will accelerate innovation, elevate craft, and advance the integration of technology and AI.

Since its inception in 2024, Omnicom Production's U.S. business has rapidly become a trusted partner to many of the world's leading marketers. Today, the company works with 60% of the world's top brands (source: Integrated Best Global Brands 2025), reflecting the strength of its model, scale, and strategic technology partnerships with industry leaders such as Adobe, Runway, and other AI innovators. Together, these capabilities are shaping a blueprint for how Omnicom Production operates across key markets globally.

That momentum is translating into a fantastic winning streak of new client partnerships, as brands increasingly turn to Omnicom Production to help modernize how they show up across platforms, markets, and moments. This continued success underscores market confidence in the company's ability to blend creative craft with advanced technology, and reinforces Omnicom Production's role as a strategic partner helping clients lead in an increasingly complex and fast‑moving marketplace.

Alissa Hansen, North America CEO at Omnicom Production, said:

"Our momentum in North America is undeniable. Adding to our leadership across the region positions us to better partner with clients, harness new technologies, and push the boundaries of what creative production can achieve. Deborah, JT, and Steve bring the right blend of expertise and ambition to help us write the next chapter of our U.S. growth story."

Deborah Heslip (President, West) joins from Monks where she was the Global Chief Client Officer. She is a highly regarded executive leader with a strong track record of delivering strategic, high‑impact solutions for global clients. Having led innovative, digitally driven marketing transformation programs for brands including Apple, S.C. Johnson, Amazon, and Hyundai. She played a pivotal role in securing Monks' landmark General Motors win and has consistently demonstrated an ability to drive transformative growth and build industry-leading partnerships.

JT Pierce (President, East) brings 15 years of experience blending creative ambition with marketing and commercial rigor. Before joining Omnicom Production, he served as Chief Client Officer and General Manager, Americas at Tag Worldwide, where he helped modernize the business and drove record North America growth during its acquisition by Dentsu. His career spans senior roles across both brand and agency sides - including DoorDash, Sony Computer Entertainment, and 72andSunny - where he built and scaled in-house studios, content operations, and integrated creative teams for leading global brands.

Steve Ferreira's (President, Central) career is defined by reinvention and growth. He began at McCann Toronto as a studio coordinator and rose to lead CraftWW in North America, delivering high-quality multi-channel content that drives consumer behavior and brand impact. He has led global, cross-functional teams across media and design, bringing strategic thinking and innovative solutions to clients across sectors from automotive to retail.

Sergio Lopez, CEO, Omnicom Production, said:

"Production continues to increasingly play a bigger role in the marketing ecosystem. Under Alissa's leadership in North America, we have been able to be at the vanguard of this evolution while retaining our creative DNA. The addition of Deborah, JT, and Steve, three of the most progressive leaders in our industry, accelerates our ability to help our clients continue to lead in the marketplace with innovative content solutions"

Omnicom Production is redefining what it means to be a strategic partner for brands. Production teams are now embedded from the outset - working alongside creative, media, and client teams to shape ideas, optimize content across channels, and deliver at scale without compromising on craft. This evolution reflects a new model built for an AI‑first world, where deep creative DNA combines with advanced technology and intelligent production processes to deliver solutions few can match. Partnering with globally recognized creative and media agencies and powered by tested delivery systems, this integrated approach brings together strategic production, technology‑driven efficiency, and measurable performance. It's a model that sets Omnicom Production apart today - and positions the business to lead the future of modern, AI‑enabled creativity.

Additional Notes

Deborah Heslip, President, West Region, said:

"I've been fortunate throughout my career to work with incredibly talented people, and the team at Omnicom Production is no exception. There's a strong mix of creative thinking, strategy, and production expertise here, which makes it a great place for big ideas to take shape. I'm looking forward to continuing to build integrated teams that deliver meaningful work for our clients."

JT Pierce, President, East Region, said:

"When teams and partners are deeply invested in creativity and collaboration, it creates the conditions for work that genuinely connects. Technology will continue to evolve how we work, but it's people who shape what gets made and why it matters. That combination of talent, ambition, and momentum makes this an incredibly exciting time for Omnicom Production."

Steve Ferreira, President, Central Region, said:

"Stepping into this role is a real milestone for me. Omnicom Production's vision to drive change by using technology and AI in content creation is market leading. The opportunity ahead is about moving faster and responding to culture in real time. It's a great moment to be in the business of making things, and redefining what in‑house production can do for our creative partners will be a big part of that."

About Omnicom Production

Delivering connected content at scale.

Omnicom Production is Omnicom's connected content and production engine, leveraging AI-powered tools, platforms, and connected data to support large-scale global campaigns, content amplification, and the development of scaled and synthetic content. With the vision of "Craft That Works" and through our "Atomic Content" methodology, Omnicom Production transforms every stage of content, connecting creative platforms with media and commerce.

SOURCE Omnicom Production