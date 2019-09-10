Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Erin Lanuti to New Chief Innovation Officer Role

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG) today announced the appointment of Erin Lanuti as Chief Innovation Officer. In this new position, Lanuti will be responsible for digital innovation and product development, working closely with all agencies to scale and build performance-driven offerings in areas such as social media, content marketing, creative, influencer marketing, media relations, SEO and ecommerce. Lanuti will report to OPRG CEO Karen van Bergen and be based in New York.

"Erin has a proven track record of building and scaling digital solutions globally across marketing disciplines," said van Bergen. "Her expertise will be instrumental across all OPRG agencies as we continue to focus on demonstrating the true business value of communications for clients. We're thrilled to have her on our team."

Lanuti joins OPRG from Publicis, having spent nine years driving integrated marketing and digital transformation across MSLGROUP and Performics. She developed and scaled globally a suite of global performance marketing solutions including Conversation2Commerce, a solution that linked PR to a measurable business impact across ecommerce, sales and brand lift.

"OPRG is uniquely positioned in the industry with its unrivaled scale and access to the breadth and depth of Omnicom resources," said Lanuti. "I couldn't be more excited to join OPRG and partner with its amazing agencies to capitalize on this opportunity and accelerate innovation."

She has been awarded "Innovator of the Year" by the International Business Awards, "Digital 40 over 40" by Campaign Magazine and added to the prestigious "Innovator 25" by the Holmes Report.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and non-profits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

About the DAS Group of Companies

The DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), is a global group of marketing services companies. DAS includes over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: specialty, PR, healthcare, CRM, events, promotional marketing, branding and research. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organizations, DAS serves international, regional, national and local clients through more than 700 offices in 71 countries.

