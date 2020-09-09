Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Soon Mee Kim Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG) today announced the appointment of Soon Mee Kim to Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer. Kim will be responsible for working with OPRG agency leaders to develop policies, practices and programs that advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) internally, along with client initiatives and in the communities where we live and work. She will take this newly created position on September 15, reporting to both the CEO of OPRG and Omnicom Group's Chief Diversity Officer.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are moral and business imperatives for Omnicom," said Kim. "I am honored for the opportunity to develop a cohesive vision and strategy across OPRG with the goal of making our collective agencies a place where all – including those from underrepresented communities such as people of color, those with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ+ community – are welcome, valued and can thrive."

Prior to this appointment, Soon Mee Kim spent 14 years at Porter Novelli, most recently as executive vice president and Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leader. During her tenure in this position, Porter Novelli earned top honors from PRWeek and PR Council for Best PR Firm Diversity Initiative for substantive progress in representation. She has more than 25 years of communications experience, supporting a broad range of clients across industries.

"Fostering an inclusive workforce filled with diverse talent has always been an important cornerstone of Omnicom's business strategy, but the need for transformation has been accelerated with the groundswell of a grassroots anti-racism movement seen around the world," said Tiffany R. Warren, Omnicom Group's Chief Diversity Officer. "I am thrilled to continue working with Soon Mee in her new role to drive forward Omnicom's OPEN 2.0 DE&I strategy within OPRG, building a diverse workforce that reflects the world we live in."

Kim is being recognized as a 2020 ADCOLOR Legend at the 14th Annual ADCOLOR Awards on September 10th. Previously, she has been named to PRWeek's Hall of Femme, recognized as a Top 25 Innovator for the Americas by PRovoke Media and named 2018 Diversity Champion of the Year by PRWeek and the PR Council. In her new role, Soon Mee will continue to sit on Omnicom's OPEN Leadership Team, chair the PR Council's diversity community and serve on the board of directors for The LAGRANT Foundation, ColorComm, and a host of other organizations.

"As Porter Novelli's first executive dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Soon Mee has made a great impact both within the agency and as a thought leader in the industry," said John Doolittle, interim CEO of OPRG. "As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, we have a great opportunity to create long-term change."

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

