Omnicom Wins Holding Company of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 66th annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) agencies were recognized for their excellence in terms of the quality, creativity and effectiveness of their work.

For the second consecutive year, Omnicom was named Holding Company of the Year based on the work entered in more than 27 categories, reflecting the depth and breadth of creative communications in the industry. Approximately, 123 agencies from almost 35 countries won over 200 Lions.

All three Omnicom creative networks (DDB, BBDO and TBWA) placed in the top five of the Network of the Year category, with DDB coming in second, BBDO in fourth and TBWA in fifth.

The win in Cannes means that Omnicom has been awarded the world's most creative holding company in 2019 at three of the industry's leading awards programs: Cannes Lions, the WARC Creative 100 and The One Show.

DDB won nearly 70 Lions, including one Titanium Lion from DDB Berlin for "The Uncensored Playlist" for Reporters Without Border. The network also saw great success with DDB Chicago's "Broadway the Rainbow" for Skittles, which won 12 Lions. Adam&eve's two campaigns for John Lewis, "Boy and the Piano" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" won 14 Lions.

BBDO won approximately 68 Lions including two Grand Prix. Clemenger BBDO Melbourne who received one for "The Lion's Share" for Mars and Impact BBDO who received one for "The Blank Edition" for An-Nahar. Impact BBDO's win marks the first time any agency in that region has received this award. In addition, AMV BBDO won a Titanium Lion for "Viva la Vulva" for Essity and was the network's most awarded piece of work at this year's festival.

TBWA won approximately 65 lions this year, 12 of which were Gold Lions. The network took home 10 Lions for TBWA\Chiat\Day NY’s “Billie Jean King Your Shoes” for adidas, including five Gold Lions. TBWA\Paris ended the week with 13 Lions with leading campaigns “McDelivery” for McDonald’s and “Harmless Guns” for Dagoma, which earned a Gold Lion in PR. Apple was awarded Cannes’ Creative Marketer of the Year and TBWA\Media Arts Lab won eight Lions for ‘Share your Gifts” and “Make Something Wonderful.”

In addition, Omnicom was pleased to have Jeff Goodby and Rich Silverstein, founders of Goodby Silverstein & Partners, honored by Cannes Lions Festival as this year's recipients of the 2019 Lion of St. Mark Award.

"It's truly an honor to win the most creative holding company for the second year in a row." commented John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group. "However, it's important to remember that holding companies don't win awards, people do. I want to congratulate all of our people on their tireless efforts to create exceptional work for our clients."

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

