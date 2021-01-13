OMNICOMMANDER Celebrates Fourth Anniversary

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER , a website, hosting, and marketing startup, starts 2021 by celebrating four years in business.

OMNICOMMANDER has grown from a single owner-operator shop to employing nearly 80 COMMANDOs. Based in Miramar Beach, FL, they have expanded to a second office in Nashville, TN, and have employees in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, New Hampshire, New York, and Texas.

In 2017, CEO and Founder Eric Isham recognized a gap and decided to address it. "After spending nearly two decades in the financial technology industry, I had a pretty good lay of the land. No one in the entire industry was taking a "mobile-first" approach to website design and almost every website I looked at on my phone was terrible. Nobody was addressing the ADA compliance issues with web design either, and there were lawsuits popping up across the country. I was confident that I could address both these problems and leverage my network to bring on those first clients."

Fast forward three years and 2020 started off with a bang. OMNICOMMANDER had generated a lot of buzz after attending the Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) in Washington D.C, and it appeared that it would be another record year. "I remember being really excited about all the momentum of the business at the end of February. Then, out of nowhere, Covid hit. We probably had 20 credit unions in a row tell us that they were ready to partner with us, but everything was on hold for the time being. We were in contract negotiations with several folks and everything just froze. Fortunately, and that's an understatement, we were able to find ourselves in the right place and the right time."

"Never before had there been such a demand for digital marketing and we were sitting right in the middle of it all. The account management team made thousands of updates to our clients' websites (at no charge), and we kept our lines of communication open even with several of our clients closing branches. Once we were able to demonstrate our ability to keep digital branches fully functional with up-to-date information available to the members, the flood gates opened up."

The innovations of the web development and creativity of the marketing teams culminated with multiple award nominations and wins at national, state, and league levels. Most notable recognition being two Diamond Awards from the Credit Union National Association in 2020, the most prestigious award in the industry.

