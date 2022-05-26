OMNICOMMANDER Donates New Website to the Hawaii Children's Cancer Foundation

HONOLULU, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hawaii Children's Cancer Foundation (https://www.hccf.org/) has launched its new website, designed with the Foundation's specific needs in mind. The mission of the Foundation is to assist, support, and advocate for the needs of children diagnosed with cancer, their families, and long-term survivors of childhood cancer. The new website is a gift from OMNICOMMANDER, a company dedicated to saving the credit union industry.

The journey to this new website began with a conversation between Rand Fernandez, Account Manager at OMNICOMMANDER, and Gloria Omandam, CEO of HMSA Employees Federal Credit Union (https://www.hmsaefcu.org/) and board member of the Hawaii Children's Cancer Foundation. "A new website is something the Foundation desperately needed," said Fernandez. "Their old website wasn't serving the Foundation's goals." Omandam added, "The old website was difficult to navigate and manage. This new website has the upgraded technologies needed to help get our story out, help our business development efforts, and market our fundraising events."

After meeting with Omandam, Fernandez met with Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER, and told him about the Foundation's story and mission and explained the goals they were looking to accomplish with a new website. Isham responded, "This is an easy one for me. Let's build a new website for the Foundation and cover the costs of the build and hosting. If it's important to the credit union, then it's important to OMNICOMMANDER."

As a result of his conversation with Isham, Fernandez reached out to OMNICOMMANDER's AVP of Project Management, Macey Buchanan, who worked with the Hawaii Children's Cancer Foundation Director, Michelle Meredith, to get the website built. When asked about the new website, Meredith exclaimed, "OMNICOMMANDER is truly an amazing company to work with. They helped to create and launch our new website which is absolutely fantastic. Our account manager, Macey, was wonderful and so easy to work with. She really took the time to listen to what we needed and what was important to us. She was a true partner in executing our vision! So appreciative of the entire team at OMNICOMMANDER and know that we will look to them in the future for our next project!"

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity firm that focuses on the credit union industry. With a dedication to member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable interface. Alongside the incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates websites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services, including targeted marketing, branding, SEO, video creation, and social media, to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence. OMNICOMMANDER's cybersecurity division CYBERCOMMANDER is the industry's first cybersecurity provider focused on providing a holistic yet affordable cybersecurity solution for credit unions, offering customized compliance solutions that help our partners stay two steps ahead of cybercriminals.

