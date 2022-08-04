OMNICOMMANDER Grabs a Spot on Florida Trend's 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Florida

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Trend (https://www.floridatrend.com/) recently announced that OMNICOMMANDER ( https://www.omnicommander.com/ ) has ranked on the publication's Best Companies To Work For In Florida list. Florida Trend ranks the top 100 companies in small, medium, and large employer categories. OMNICOMMANDER ranked in the Best Mid-sized Companies (50-249 employees).

To be considered as a possible Best Company, OMNICOMMANDER was evaluated on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. There was also a survey gauging employee satisfaction. The total of the combined scores determines the top companies and ranking for the list.

"We are super excited to be named on the Best Companies To Work For In Florida list," said Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER. "I believe that this award is possible through our emphasis on culture. The culture here is one of the most important things that we have going for us–it truly is our secret sauce."

Isham describes an example of OMNICOMMANDER's unique culture: "One thing we do to celebrate our staff is that every employee gets a custom caricature graphic made of them once they hit their 3-year anniversary. This graphic is then turned into stickers, large wall clings for the offices, and even put up on electronic billboards around town."

Additionally, OMNICOMMANDER holds company-wide, weekly Town Hall meetings where every department shares wins and successes from the week, and there are monthly Fun Fridays that encourage interdepartmental interactions and even a "Culture Keeper" team dedicated to the cause.

"I can confidently say that there isn't another company in Florida, or anywhere else for that matter, that has such a diverse, eclectic mix of energized and dedicated staff. My focus for OMNICOMMANDER from the beginning was that we should be more of a family working toward a mutual cause, rather than just a job. Being a COMMANDO is a lifestyle, not work," adds Isham. "This is our first time being recognized on this list and we will strive to remain on it. This award belongs to each and every one of our COMMANDOs." #LEGGO #HomeOfTheBest

To get a full list of the top companies, visit https://www.floridatrend.com/article/34157/the-full-list-best-companies-to-work-for-in-florida .

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity firm that focuses on the credit union industry. With a dedication to member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable interface. Alongside the incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates websites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services, including targeted marketing, branding, SEO, video creation, and social media, to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence. OMNICOMMANDER's cybersecurity division – CYBERCOMMANDER – is the industry's first cybersecurity provider focused on providing a holistic yet affordable cybersecurity solution for credit unions, offering customized compliance solutions that help our partners stay two steps ahead of cybercriminals.

