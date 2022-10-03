OMNICOMMANDER Launches Comprehensive New Website for Thrive Credit Union

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Credit Union's new OMNI-powered site went live on September 16th. It features a number of OMNICOMMANDER™—exclusive content, including CARCOMMANDER; a full-service online car-buying service, CHATCOMMANDER; an interactive live chat service (not bots), and a fully integrated appointment scheduler.

"We are loving our new website and all of the amazing features that we opted into when building the site. Very happy with our choice to partner with the awesome team at OMNICOMMANDER," said Brittani Richards, COO at Thrive Credit Union.

The Muncie, Indiana-based credit union wanted the new site to focus on their members and local business partners. "Talking about the local businesses, the local events they participate in, and their passion for helping their members thrive in life were essential aspects of the website's creation strategy," said Eric Isham, Founder and CEO at OMNICOMMANDER. "The site's evocative images and videos, brightly-colored graphics, and user-friendly navigation effectively execute the client's vision. I think that everyone is extremely proud of how this site turned out. In just the first week of being live the new site had over 300 interactive chats with Thrive Credit Union members that yielded 3 loan leads for the client and maintained a 100% satisfaction rate."

About Thrive Credit Union

Thrive Credit Union was founded in 1940 by the employees of Delco Battery. These employees joined together to establish a financial service dedicated to serving the hard-working, faithful employees of Delco Battery and their families. Over the past 81 years, Thrive Credit Union has been a part of the Delaware County community and has evolved into a full-service, community credit union.

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity firm that focuses on the credit union industry. With a dedication to the member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable interface. Alongside the incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates websites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines.

OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services, including targeted marketing, branding, SEO, video creation, and social media, to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence. OMNICOMMANDER's cybersecurity division CYBERCOMMANDER is the industry's first cybersecurity provider focused on providing a holistic yet affordable cybersecurity solution for credit unions, offering customized compliance solutions that help our partners stay two steps ahead of cybercriminals.

Contact: John Pennycuff

Phone: (800) 807-3109

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OMNICOMMANDER