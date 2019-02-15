OMNICOMMANDER Launches Upgraded Website Showcasing Industry Leading Web Development and Marketing Services

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER , a financial technology firm specializing in website design, social media management, branding and outsourced marketing for credit unions, today announces the launch of their completely redesigned website , version 4.0.

The website features glowing testimonials, a gorgeous display of work examples, and tells the story of OMNICOMMANDER's dominance in the credit union website industry. The personalization and mobile responsiveness is a clear demonstration of the steps OMNICOMMANDER can take to grow a client's digital presence while maintaining ADA Compliance.

The launch of the newest iteration of the start up's site coincides with their attendance at the Credit Union National Association's Governmental Affairs Conference , March 10 - 14 in Washington D.C. OMNICOMMANDER is thrilled for another opportunity to connect with the credit union community and over 5,000 leaders attending the 2019 event. OMNICOMMANDER is passionate about advocating for the credit union movement and amplifying their message through best of breed websites and marketing strategies.

One of OMNICOMMANDER's chief concerns is the continuous updates to the Americans with Disabilities Act website compliance regulations. While lawsuits are rampant, there have been zero demand letters served to OMNICOMMANDER's clients. In an effort to ensure equal access to all, the company is offering free scans and extensive reports of websites to review compatibility.

OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO, Eric Isham said, "It's certainly an exciting time here. Our new website shows the growth of OMNICOMMANDER over the past two years. Not only are we proud to showcase our products and services, which have dramatically deepened with our full outsourced marketing, but also our team of nearly 40 OMNICOMMANDOs and our unique culture which is one of the keys to our success. The timing of this release was not an accident. It's important to continually provide the latest and greatest to our clients and the GAC provides an amazing venue to showcase this to the attendees."

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran owned and operated credit union website design and social media marketing firm. Focusing on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has an identical user interface. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services including targeted marketing, branding, and social media.

