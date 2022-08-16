OMNICOMMANDER Makes the Inc. 5000 List

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER ( https://www.omnicommander.com/ ) is proud to announce that it was named by Inc. 5000 ( https://www.inc.com/ ) as one of the Top 5,000 fastest growing privately-held companies in its 2022 list released today. OMNICOMMANDER ranked 1,978th on the overall list, 162nd in Florida and 165th fastest growing company in the Advertising & Marketing category.

Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER, had this to say about his company's ranking, "I'm incredibly proud to announce that we have been named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is an extraordinary achievement, but doing this amid a pandemic and the great resignation is a testament to the incredible team here. This kind of accomplishment required very long days, intuitive leadership, and, frankly, knowing our audience - the credit union industry."

Isham describes examples of OMNICOMMANDER's growth drivers this way, "One thing we do is celebrate our staff with a company-wide, weekly Town Hall meeting where every department shares wins and successes from the week, and there are monthly Fun Fridays that encourage interdepartmental interactions. We also have a "Culture Keeper" team dedicated to the cause.

"I can confidently say that there isn't another company with such a diverse, eclectic mix of energized and dedicated staff. My focus for OMNICOMMANDER from the beginning was that we should be more of a family working toward a mutual cause, rather than just a job. Being a COMMANDO is a lifestyle, not work," adds Isham. "This is our first time being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list and we will strive to remain on it. I'm excited for our staff and just as excited to share this recognition with our clients, as they are the reason we made the list."

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity firm that focuses on the credit union industry. With a dedication to the member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable interface. Alongside the incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates websites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines.

OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services, including targeted marketing, branding, SEO, video creation, and social media, to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence. OMNICOMMANDER's cybersecurity division CYBERCOMMANDER is the industry's first cybersecurity provider focused on providing a holistic yet affordable cybersecurity solution for credit unions, offering customized compliance solutions that help our partners stay two steps ahead of cybercriminals.

