OMNICOMMANDER™ Promotes New Website Integration Called CASHCOMMANDER™

OMNICOMMANDER™ and Wave2 Partner to Create CASHCOMMANDER™

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER, a Website Design, Marketing, and Cybersecurity firm that focuses on the credit union industry, announces a new website integration product called CASHCOMMANDER.

CASHCOMMANDER was born from a strategic partnership between OMNICOMMANDER and Wave2. The result is a cutting-edge mapping and search tool that seamlessly integrates within a credit union's OMNICOMMANDER-designed website. This intuitive platform allows credit union members to easily find all locations of credit union branches, credit union ATMs, surcharge-free ATMs, shared branches, and retail placements using one cohesive interface.

CASHCOMMANDER is ADA compliant and mobile-first optimized to ensure both full accessibility and top SEO performance. From beginning to end, this is a tool designed to enhance member experience without creating ongoing maintenance headaches for credit unions. As a result, all new features and future enhancements for CASHCOMMANDER will automatically update. This enables credit unions to have access to the most recent innovations with no extra work required. The success behind CASHCOMMANDER is the culmination of Wave2's 25+ years of experience in creating locators for financial institutions paired with OMNICOMMANDER's focus on credit unions.

When asked about the functionality, Founder of OMNICOMMANDER and CEO of the company, Eric Isham, had this to say, "CASHCOMMANDER is another example of our commitment to providing best in class solutions to our credit unions. The convenience that this integrated locator tool provides to the member is unmatched while simultaneously feeding actionable data to the credit union. The functionality of this product fits seamlessly into our website platform." Wave2's Co-Founder, Jason Green, adds, "Wave2 is very excited about the opportunity to deliver CASHCOMMANDER to OMNICOMMANDER credit unions. OMNICOMMANDER has proven its dedication to delivering great member experiences, innovative tools, and unmatched control for their credit unions. Our powerful locator technology, real-time updating capabilities, insightful usage tracking, and data visualization tools provide yet another way you can 'control everything'."

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity firm that focuses on the credit union industry. With a dedication to member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable interface. Alongside the incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates websites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services, including targeted marketing, branding, SEO, video creation, and social media, to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence. OMNICOMMANDER's cybersecurity division CYBERCOMMANDER is the industry's first cybersecurity provider focused on providing a holistic yet affordable cybersecurity solution for credit unions, offering customized compliance solutions that help our partners stay two steps ahead of cybercriminals.

About Wave2

Wave2 is dedicated to creating cloud-based data-driven software and SaaS products that deliver a great user experience, high performance and scalability, powerful admin features, insightful tracking and data visualization tools, and more.

